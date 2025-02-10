Project to remove four fish barriers on the Olympic Peninsula scheduled to begin Feb. 24

PORT ANGELES – A project to remove four barriers to fish in Clallam and Jefferson counties is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 24.

Three of the barriers, Tumwater, Lees, Ennis creeks, are beneath US 101 in the Port Angeles area. The fourth is Chimacum Creek on State Route 116 in Port Hadlock-Irondale.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will replace several outdated culverts at these locations with new structures to improve fish migration.

At Tumwater and Chimacum creeks, travelers will see long-term road closures with detours. These closures shorten the overall timeline of the project

US 101 Tumwater Creek

Construction at Tumwater Creek in Port Angeles starts Monday, Feb. 24, when US 101 near West Nicholas Road will close for 80 days. A signed detour will lead travelers around the closure.

This closure may be rescheduled depending on the weather. WSDOT will announce the closure date when it is confirmed.

Work at this location is expected to take about a year.

US 101 Lees and Ennis Creeks

Work at Lees and Ennis creeks is scheduled to begin in March 2025. The creeks are on US 101 just east of Port Angeles, between South Del Guzzi Drive and South Brook Avenue. The exact date of the start of construction will be announced in advance.

Travelers will see nighttime lane closures early in the project as contractors set up the work zone. There will be no daytime lane closures on US 101. Instead, there will be shifted lanes and a speed limit reduction to 25 mph.

Construction will last approximately two years at Lees and Ennis Creeks.

Chimacum Creek

Construction on SR 116 just east of Rhody Drive (SR 19) in Port Hadlock-Irondale is scheduled to begin in summer 2025.

Travelers will see a long-term closure of SR 116 between Shotwell Place and Chimacum Creek Drive.

The exact closure date and length will be announced in advance. Signs will route travelers (JPG 50KB) around the closure using Rhody Drive, Irondale Road and Chimacum Road.

Work at Chimacum Creek will take approximately one year.

Travelers can receive email updates about roadwork on state highways in Jefferson and Clallam Counties. Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.