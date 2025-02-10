Tax season donations benefit Minnesota’s at-risk wildlife (published February 10, 2025)

Those filling out their taxes can support the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Nongame Wildlife Program by checking the box to donate to the Nongame Wildlife Fund.

Minnesota tax filer donations to the Nongame Wildlife Fund provide essential support to at-risk wildlife. The DNR Nongame Wildlife Program relies on these donations for its critical wildlife conservation work.

Donations via the Nongame Wildlife Fund tax checkoff support wildlife field research, habitat enhancement projects and educational programs, including popular wildlife cameras like the DNR EagleCam and FalconCam. All donations are tripled with matching funds from the Reinvest in Minnesota critical habitat license plates.

“Minnesotans value and support wildlife diversity and natural resources, and the Nongame Wildlife Fund tax checkoff is a great way to do that,” Nongame Wildlife Program Supervisor Kristin Hall said. “Together, we can work to ensure a future for at-risk wildlife.”

The Nongame Wildlife Fund tax checkoff can be found on Form M1 Individual Income Tax and on Form M1PR Homestead Credit Refund. If filing on paper, simply look for the loon to invest in the future of Minnesota’s at-risk wildlife. Donations can also be made at any time online.

More information about the Nongame Wildlife Program is available on the DNR website.