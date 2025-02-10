Press Releases

02/10/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Enforcement of Temporary Restraining Order in Funding Freeze Challenge

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued a statement after a federal judge in Rhode Island granted the states’ motion for enforcement of the temporary restraining order in the funding freeze challenge.

“Persons who make private determinations of the law and refuse to obey an order generally risk criminal contempt even if the order is ultimately ruled incorrect,” Chief Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island John J. McConnell Jr. states in his decision. He further states that “The States have presented evidence in this motion that the Defendants in some cases have continued to improperly freeze federal funds and refused to resume disbursement of appropriated federal funds.”

He later continues, “The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to the vast portion of this country. These pauses in funding violate the plain text of the TRO.”

“This order could not be clearer. Those who refuse to obey a court order risk criminal contempt,” said Attorney General Tong. “We expect the federal government to immediately release all illegally withheld funding to our states, and we will not back down until that happens. Let’s be clear once again about what Donald Trump wants to do—Donald Trump wants to defund Connecticut schools. He wants to defund the police. He wants to defund Connecticut highways. He wants to defund energy assistance when so many Connecticut families are desperate for relief. He wants to defund efforts to reduce our reliance on foreign oil and fossil fuels. And his Administration is daring courts to stop them.”

Attorney General Tong and a coalition of 22 attorneys general sued on January 28 to stop the Trump Administration from freezing nearly $3 trillion in federal assistance funding allocated to the states for critical programs and services vital to people nationwide. The States secured a temporary restraining order, which remains in place.

Despite that restraining order, the states presented evidence on Friday that the Trump Administration was continuing to block state funding out of compliance with the court order.



