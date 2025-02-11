House of Rohl® to Unveil an Expanded Booth at KBIS 2025 in Las Vegas Incorporating Brand Additions Emtek and Schaub

Rendering of House of Rohl’s 2025 KBIS Booth #N727

Luxury hardware brands Emtek & Schaub join the House of Rohl® booth, unveiling cutting-edge designs & interactive experiences for whole-home décor.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KBIS 2025 marks the first year House of Rohl will showcase recent brand additions, luxury home hardware brands Emtek and Schaub, all within one booth focused on whole home luxury design. With the inclusion of Emtek and Schaub, House of Rohl has expanded beyond its position as a leader in luxury plumbing for the kitchen and bath and now offers a diverse portfolio of luxury home décor brands."House of Rohl is thrilled to unveil the next chapter of our portfolio’s evolution, presenting a dynamic roster of brands designed to inspire designers and homeowners to craft their dream kitchens, baths, and entire homes," said Rachel Roberts, President, Global House of Rohl. "This year, we’re expanding on the experience by incorporating Emtek and Schaub in our booth for the very first time. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in our complete portfolio, discovering the exceptional quality, performance, and craftsmanship that sets House of Rohl apart."The booth features vignettes designed by Xander Noori and reflects House of Rohl’s dedication to designer-led curated spaces throughout the home leveraging the 7 House of Rohl brands. Collaborations with key decorative home furnishing companies—including Arte wall coverings, Beacon Custom Lighting, Cosentinosurfaces, and Hammerton Lighting—round out the vignette designs and add to the booth’s refined and sophisticated appeal.KBIS 2025 will serve as the launch of the Riobel 30th anniversary collection Authentica™. Spanning across kitchen and bath, the collection is inspired by the Art Deco movement and its Streamline Moderne style of industrial design. With clean lines offering practical and timeless sophistication, Authentica™ is pure glamour made to be lived with. The collection contains kitchen faucets, pot fillers, bath faucets, tub fillers, accessories and more all available in more than 4 finishes.Additionally, the Apothecary™ Kitchen Collection from Rohl joins the bath collection and will be featured this year, inclusive of faucets, pot fillers, and more, drawing its inspiration from the beautiful shapes of old apothecary bottles that are now sought-after collectables. Designer Xander Noori looked to the past for inspiration and brought it into the present with unique chamfered details, beveled edges and balanced arcs, resulting in a silhouette of contoured elegance and nuanced simplicity. The collection adds an element of nostalgia and warmth to any space for an enduring design that’s eminently collectable in and of itself, and highlights House of Rohl’s dedication to craftsmanship and design.Other notable and new collections that will be on display include the RiobelFonsa Quartz Sink Black and ShawsRibchester Double Bowl Apron Front Sink.Emtek will debut several new product launches, including the EMPowered 2 and expanded offerings from the acclaimed Select Collection in fresh finishes and materials like Rosso Marble and Walnut knobs and levers. Additional standout products on display include the new Interior Mortise Locks with Magnetic Latch. These products, alongside the expanded Select Cabinet hardware and other recent releases, reflect Emtek’s ongoing commitment to delivering customizable, quality, and innovative solutions for the modern home.A key moment of the show will be Emtek’s participation in KBIS 2025’s prestigious DesignBites showcase on Tuesday from 12:00-1:30 PM at the NEXTStage, where Director of Design and Product Innovation, Will Zhang, will share insights from the brand during this milestone year, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of DesignBites.Adding to the excitement, the fan-favorite Hardware Bar will make its return to the booth. This interactive feature invites attendees to customize Emtek Select levers, knobs, or cabinet hardware, highlighting the brand’s dedication to personalized design. Visitors can create and take home complimentary hardware samples, experiencing Emtek’s innovative customization firsthand.To see Emtek’s complete product portfolio, visit www.emtek.com or your local Emtek dealer.About House of RohlHouse of Rohlis a portfolio of seven luxury décor brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert, ROHL, Emtekand Schaub. Each has a unique story that connects craft, provenance and passion that delivers timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage and design to your kitchen, bath and whole home. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).About EmtekDoor and cabinet hardware is more than just a way to open, close, and secure a space. Since 1981, Emtek has asserted its integral role in the design process and acted as an extension of your personal style. With cutting-edge designs, a variety of finishes and styles, and fine craftsmanship, Emtek stays ahead of the curve with its finger on the pulse of the market. Assembled to order in Los Angeles, Emtek provides customers with endless opportunities to customize the products to fit every home improvement or renovation project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.