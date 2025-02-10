CARL R. BRUSH’s COMING-OF-AGE THRILLER EXPLORES JUSTICE AND SURVIVAL IN THE 1850s SAN FRANCISCO

Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3

"Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3" recounts a young girl's excursion through the challenges and triumphs of life in frontier-era California

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the eagerly awaited " Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3 " finale, Carl R. Brush immerses readers in the unvarnished and quickly changing world of San Francisco in 1859. Amidst the upheaval and revolutionary events of her day, this last volume reveals a compelling and potent story through the perspective of twelve-year-old Nita, who longs to grow up.Nita, named Bonita in honor of her mother, radiates a vibrant mix of energy, intelligence, and an expanding consciousness. Though she is young, she stands out as more than just a child. She longs for the maturity and independence she believes are essential to navigating a world full of complex challenges.Nita’s perspective engages the audience in a vibrant web of historical events and personal struggles that shape an era. On the West Coast, she finds herself caught up in the daring operations of the Underground Railroad, a powerful force for freedom and justice. Along the way, she also encounters the horrific reality of the Miwok people's forced relocation and attempted genocide—friends whose predicament heightens her sense of injustice.Carl R. Brush has embraced writing since he first picked up a pen, dedicating decades to his lifelong passion. Being a native of Northern California, he has set several of his books there, such as the highly regarded "Maxwell Vendetta" series and the "Bonita Trilogy," which depict the dynamic and frequently troubled past of San Francisco. Alongside his California-based creations, he teamed up to write “The Yellow Rose,” an intriguing tale unfolding in Texas during the revolution. Brush lives in Oakland, California, where he spends time with his family and crafts stories that distinctly bring the past to life.Through "Nita: Bonita Trilogy 3," Carl R. Brush explores issues of survival, loss, and identity while highlighting the unvarnished, unadulterated character of a young city and its people fighting for control of their futures. Readers are shown a world where violence and maturation coexist, where the struggle for personal development reflects the chaos of a society that is changing quickly. Unveil the literary brilliance of this masterpiece. Visit Amazon to check out a copy, now available in Kindle and paperback!About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

