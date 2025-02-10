President Donald J. Trump to Appear on “The Mark Levin Show” Monday, February 10, 2025

Levin Scores President’s First Radio Interview Since Taking Office

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One announced today that legendary talk radio host Mark Levin will interview President Donald J. Trump on “The Mark Levin Show” on Monday, February 10, 2025. This will be President Trump’s first radio interview since taking office in January.

“The Mark Levin Show” airs from 6 to 9 p.m. ET each weekday on nearly 400 radio affiliates, in all ten top metro markets as well as in 21 of the top 25 markets. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for Mark Levin’s radio program.

About Mark Levin

Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America, as well as an international audience. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, breaking down important subjects so listeners of all ages understand what is really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation. Mark also hosts the top-rated Fox News Channel program “Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs Saturday and Sunday evenings on Fox as well as on LevinTV and TheBlaze.

