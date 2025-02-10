Melmed Law Group Expands Employment Law Practice to Michigan





LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , an employment law firm dedicated to advocating for employees in workplace disputes, is proud to announce its expansion into Michigan. Under the leadership of founder Jonathan Melmed, the firm continues to grow its presence beyond California, bringing its relentless pursuit of justice to workers across the Midwest.

Jonathan Melmed has built his career exclusively on high-stakes employment litigation, representing workers in complex cases involving wrongful termination, discrimination , harassment, wage theft, and whistleblower retaliation . Over the last decade, Melmed has led numerous class and representative actions, securing multi-million dollar settlements and establishing himself as a leading advocate for employee rights.

"Expanding into Michigan allows us to extend our reach and offer legal services to employees facing injustices in the workplace," said Jonathan Melmed . "Our mission has always been to stand up for workers and hold employers accountable, and this new office is a reflection of that commitment. We look forward to making a meaningful impact in Michigan."

Melmed Law Group's Michigan office will handle cases involving:

The expansion into Michigan is part of the firm's broader strategy to provide top-tier legal representation nationwide. The Michigan team will consist of experienced attorneys dedicated to protecting employee rights and continuing the firm’s success.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, Michigan residents can now contact Melmed Law Group directly at 844-480-0114 or visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8870826-3ada-49a1-9f8a-a38a4fb0f371

