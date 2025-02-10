Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,052 in the last 365 days.

White House Establishes Official Channel on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, (NASDAQ: RUM), the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, today announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has established an official White House channel on the platform.

The White House channel can be found at https://rumble.com/whitehouse.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

Contact: press@rumble.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

White House Establishes Official Channel on Rumble

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more