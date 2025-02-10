White House Establishes Official Channel on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. and WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, (NASDAQ: RUM), the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, today announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has established an official White House channel on the platform.

The White House channel can be found at https://rumble.com/whitehouse.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

