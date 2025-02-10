New York, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The globally leading AI + Web3 project, Runsio Coins (RUI), has officially launched on BwerTuop Exchange and quickly become the market focus. The RUI token's trading volume surpassed $800 million in a short time, attracting significant attention from Wall Street investment institutions and is hailed as a disruptive innovation project in the AI + Web3 field.



RUI Token's Strong Launch on BwerTuop Exchange Leading New Trends in AI + Web3

Runsio is the world’s first innovative ecosystem that combines decentralized AI computing power, data sharing, and blockchain technology, aiming to address critical issues in the AI industry, such as high computing costs, data silos, privacy security, and centralized monopolies.







As the core token of the Runsio ecosystem, the RUI token allows users to purchase computing power, conduct data transactions, and incentivize the sharing and use of AI computing resources. Its decentralized computing network makes AI computing resources more accessible, providing efficient, low-cost, and secure data computing capabilities for global AI research institutions, developers, and enterprises.





According to data from BwerTuop Exchange, the RUI token's trading volume exceeded $800 million within 24 hours of its launch, making it one of the fastest-growing Web3 assets of the day.

A market analyst from BwerTuop Exchange stated, "The role of the RUI token in the Web3 ecosystem is similar to that of early ETH (Ethereum). It is not only the core circulating asset within the Runsio ecosystem but also an important support for the future AI computing economic system. With the growing demand for AI computing, the market value of the RUI token is expected to steadily increase."





Wall Street Investment Institutions Compete to Invest, BwerTuop Exchange Supports RUI's Global Circulation

Sources reveal that several Wall Street investment funds have shown strong interest in the Runsio ecosystem, believing that RUI has the potential to become a core asset in Web3 computing infrastructure.

A top AI fund manager commented, "The demand for AI computing is experiencing explosive growth, but current computing resources are mainly controlled by centralized tech companies, which are costly and restrictive. Runsio provides a decentralized solution, making AI computing resources open, transparent, and shareable, with the RUI token having a solid value support within the entire ecosystem."

BwerTuop Exchange CEO commented on the future development prospects of the RUI token: "The Runsio ecosystem represents cutting-edge innovation at the intersection of AI and Web3. We are excited to support the global trading of the RUI token on BwerTuop Exchange. Decentralized AI computing is the trend of the industry, and the RUI token is undoubtedly an important player in this market."

BwerTuop Exchange Deepens International Cooperation with Global Financial and Technology Giants





With the rapid expansion of the Runsio ecosystem, BwerTuop Exchange is also strengthening its strategic cooperation with international financial and technology giants to facilitate the global circulation of AI computing resources and optimize the infrastructure of the Web3 industry.

Recently, BwerTuop Exchange announced partnerships with the following renowned institutions to promote the development of the AI + Web3 sector:

- Providing market analysis and investment advice for the AI + Web3 sector and supporting the market expansion of the RUI token.

- Researching financialization solutions for AI computing resources, jointly promoting the liquidity of the AI computing market with BwerTuop Exchange.

- Deeply investing in the Runsio ecosystem, providing global market promotion and business growth strategy support.

- As one of the world’s largest asset management companies, promoting the assetization of AI computing resources and enhancing the market liquidity of the RUI token.

- Participating in the decentralized construction of the AI data market and collaborating with the Runsio ecosystem to develop new models for AI computing and data sharing.

- Supporting the management of AI computing resources in the Runsio ecosystem to facilitate the technical implementation of a decentralized AI computing platform.

- Researching decentralized architectures for the AI computing resource market, providing AI training computing support for the Runsio ecosystem.







Runsio Ecosystem's Global Expansion, Driving a Revolution in AI Computing Infrastructure

Currently, the Runsio ecosystem is collaborating with leading AI research institutions, cloud computing companies, and data sharing platforms to promote the decentralized development of AI computing resources. Runsio plans to further optimize its decentralized computing network and launch more AI-related decentralized applications (DApps) to enhance ecosystem sustainability.

Future Development Plans

- Expand AI Computing Market – Allowing global users to conveniently access and trade AI computing resources.

- Promote AI Data Sharing – Using blockchain technology to protect data privacy and enable cross-institution data transactions.

- Optimize RUI Token Economic Model – Increasing token liquidity and market application value.



Market analysts predict, "The next wave of growth dividends in the AI + Web3 field is very likely to be led by the Runsio ecosystem. The support from BwerTuop Exchange undoubtedly provides strong momentum for the global adoption of the RUI token."

RUI Token Leads AI + Web3 Sector, BwerTuop Exchange Partners with Global Capital to Drive Industry Development



The successful launch of Runsio Coins (RUI) on BwerTuop Exchange signifies the entry of the AI + Web3 sector into a new growth cycle. Its innovative decentralized computing network, strong market performance, and recognition from Wall Street capital collectively enhance RUI's influence globally.

"The fusion of AI and Web3 has just begun, and the Runsio ecosystem will lead this industry transformation." - BwerTuop Exchange CEO



Media Contact

Contact: Raymond A. Muir

Company Name: Runsio

Website: https://runsio.vip

Email: Raymond(at)runsio.vip



Contact: Stephen J. Arnold

Company Name: BwerTuop Ltd

Website: https://trade.bwertuopex.com

Email: Stephen(at)bwertuopex.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.