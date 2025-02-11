Chocolate remains one of the ideal Valentine’s Day gifts in New York City in 2025

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Mariebelle New York Valentine’s Day Collection (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mariebelle New York Valentine’s Day Collection (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mariebelle New York Valentine’s Day Collection (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York)

Indulge those you love this Valentine's Day with in Handcrafted Delights made in Chocolate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love is in the air, and perhaps there are few better ways to celebrate than with the gift of chocolate this Valentine's Day. One of the chocolatiers in NYC, MarieBelle New York has perhaps one of the most sumptuous Valentine’s Day Collections — an exquisite selection of handcrafted chocolates that blend art, passion, and the finest ingredients. Known for its luxurious confections and signature blue packaging, MarieBelle New York has unveiled a collection of artisanal treats designed to make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.This year’s Valentine’s Day collection features a decadent array of chocolate ganaches, truffles, and gourmet hot chocolate, each meticulously crafted with the finest cacao and infused with romantic flavors. Every piece of chocolate is a work of art, hand-painted with whimsical, love-inspired designs, making them as visually stunning as they are delicious.“Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love in all its forms,” said Maribel Lieberman, founder and CEO of MarieBelle New York. “Our collection is designed to bring people together through the universal language of chocolate—each piece tells a story, evoking joy, passion, and indulgence.”• 16-Piece Valentine’s Day Chocolate Ganache Box – A limited-edition assortment of hand-painted ganaches, featuring flavors like Champagne, Passion Fruit, and Rose Petal.• 8-Piece Round Truffle Box – An elegant gift box filled with silky, rich truffles infused with classic and exotic flavors.• 25-Piece and 9-piece Valentine’s Day Ganache – Signature chocolates in Heart Shaped Box• Love & Romance Gift Set – A beautifully packaged selection of MarieBelle’s best-selling chocolates, designed to impress your Valentine.• Hot Chocolate – Luxurious blends of single-origin South American cacao, perfect for cozy, romantic nights available in Aztec Hot Chocolate, Spiced Hot Chocolate and Milk Hazelnut Flavors presented in either a 10oz Tin or 20oz vacuum sealed bag.About Mariebelle New York:MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.comIG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNY

