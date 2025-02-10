Natural and Synthetic Menthol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2025-2032

"Global Natural and Synthetic Menthol Market" was valued at US$ 973 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1307 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6%

"Global Natural and Synthetic Menthol Market" was valued at US$ 973 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1307 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.” — 24ChemicalResearch

PUNE, INDIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The "Global Natural and Synthetic Menthol Market " was valued at US$ 973 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1307 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.✅Download Full Report PDF: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 Leading Companies in the Menthol Market➡️The global menthol market is dominated by key players such as Agson Global, Symrise AG, CHINA Nantong Menthol Factory, Takasago, and TIEN YUAN, among others. The top five companies collectively hold a market share of over 40%, indicating a moderately consolidated industry.Regional Market Distribution➡️Asia Pacific leads the global market with 58% market share, driven by high production and consumption in countries like China and India.Europe and North America follow as significant regions, benefiting from strong demand in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors.Product Segmentation➡️Natural menthol is the dominant product type, accounting for more than 77% of the total market share. This is due to increasing consumer preference for naturally derived ingredients in oral care, food, and pharmaceuticals.Application Breakdown➡️Oral hygiene is the largest application segment, encompassing toothpaste, mouthwash, and breath fresheners.Pharmaceutical and medicinal uses follow closely, as menthol is widely utilized in cough syrups, topical analgesics, and decongestants.✅Read Full Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 We surveyed the Natural and Synthetic Menthol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.Total Market by Segment:By TypeNatural TypeSynthetic TypeBy ApplicationOral HygienePharmaceuticalsTobaccoConfectionariesOtherBy Region and CountryNorth America (United States, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)✅Download Full Report PDF: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 key players include:Agson GlobalSymrise AGNantong Menthol FactoryTakasagoTienyuan ChemArora AromaticsFengle PerfumeSwati Menthol & Allied ChemNecLifeBhagat AromaticsKM ChemicalsSilverline ChemicalsYinfeng PharmaGreat Nation Essential OilsXiangsheng PerfumeBASFIfan ChemMentha & Allied ProductsNeeru EnterprisesVinayakHindustan Mint & Agro ProductsA.G. Industries✅Read Full Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 FAQs on the Global Natural and Synthetic Menthol Market:1. What is the current size of the global natural and synthetic menthol market?➣ The global natural and synthetic menthol market was valued at US$ 738.8 million in 2024.2. What is the projected size of the menthol market by 2030?➣ The market is expected to reach US$ 942.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2024–2030).3. What is driving the growth of the menthol market?➣ Key factors driving market growth include:Rising demand for menthol in personal care products , pharmaceuticals, and food flavoring.Increasing consumer preference for natural menthol due to its eco-friendly and non-toxic properties.Expanding applications in oral hygiene products like toothpaste and mouthwash.4. How is the demand for natural menthol different from synthetic menthol?➣ Natural menthol, derived from mint plants, is preferred for its organic and sustainable origins, while synthetic menthol, produced through chemical synthesis, is favored for its consistent quality and lower production cost. Both segments serve distinct markets, with natural menthol seeing higher demand in premium applications.5. Which industries are the largest consumers of menthol?➣ The major industries consuming menthol include:Personal Care: Used in lotions, balms, and shampoos.Pharmaceuticals: Key ingredient in pain relief and decongestant products.Food & Beverages: Widely used in candies, gum, and beverages.✅Download Full Report PDF: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 ✅Read Full Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/249453/global-natural-synthetic-menthol-forecast-market-2024-2030-150 Synthetic Menthol Powder Market: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/285200/regional-synthetic-menthol-powder-forecast-supply-dem-analysis-competitive-market-2025-2032-471 L-Menthol Market: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/283594/global-regional-lmenthol-forecast-supply-dem-analysis-competitive-market-2025-2032-186 Menthol Powder Market: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/283593/global-regional-menthol-powder-forecast-supply-dem-analysis-competitive-market-2025-2032-298 Natural Menthol Powder Market: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/283033/global-natural-menthol-powder-market-2025-2032-0 DL-Menthol Market: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/277352/global-dlmenthol-market-2024-221

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.