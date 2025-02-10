Walter R. Scarborough Takes a Bold New Approach to Biblical Prophecy in 'From Today to Eternity Volume 1'

From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times, Volume 1 by Walter R. Scarborough

In his first volume, Scarborough brings his analytical expertise to reveal fresh insights on prophecy, salvation, and the end times.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walter R. Scarborough’s path to biblical prophecy is as unique as it is compelling. With over 45 years as an architect, Scarborough has mastered crafting intricate designs and overseeing large-scale construction projects. His ability to synthesize complexity and detail has now found a new canvas: the study of biblical prophecy. In “ From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1 ”, Scarborough brings his analytical precision to the profound truths of scripture, offering readers a structured yet accessible journey into the mysteries of faith and salvation.Scarborough’s book has been praised for its comprehensive overview of prophecy and eschatology, presenting a progressive unfolding of God’s revelation through history, first to the Jews and then to the Christian Church. The text delves into God’s plan of salvation for all humankind, illustrating how Gentiles and Jews alike can find redemption through faith in Jesus. Drawing on the letters of the apostle Paul, the book reassures readers that Gentiles are “joint heirs with God” and equally entitled to the blessings of being God’s children.The study also highlights how the prophetic books of the Hebrew Bible foreshadow the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, described as “the central figure that the Bible pivots around.” Scarborough’s chapters explore the roles of the Trinity in repentance and forgiveness, leading up to an in-depth discussion of events preceding the second coming of Jesus, including the rise of the Antichrist and the False Prophet.Praised by Boze Herrington in the US Review of Books, “From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1” is noted for its “encyclopedic breadth” and “packed with citations to eschatological scholarship.” Herrington writes, “This book is a welcome antidote to the aversion to expertise that has taken root in the culture.” Scarborough’s ability to make complex theological concepts accessible has drawn comparisons to contemporary pastor John MacArthur. Herrington commends Scarborough’s “admirable familiarity with the books of Isaiah, Jeremiah, and the other Hebrew prophets” and his ability to avoid the “temptation towards sensationalism that bedevils so many books on biblical prophecy.”Readers searching for clarity on salvation and the riches of God’s mercy will find answers in Scarborough’s meticulous explanations. Herrington highlights that individuals who have struggled to find answers regarding salvation will benefit from Scarborough's clear and succinct presentation of the process. The book provides a scholarly yet accessible approach, making it a great resource for anyone interested in understanding biblical prophecy. Discover the full review here: https://www.theusreview.com/reviews-1/From-Today-to-Eternity-Volume-1-by-Walter-R-Scarborough.html “From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 1” is available now on Amazon and other online book retailers. Grab a copy today!About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

