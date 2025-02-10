Governor Gavin Newsom Today Announced Appointments

Governor Gavin Newsom Today Announced the Reappointment Of Adhitya “Adhi” Nagraj to the California Housing Partnership Corporation

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhitya “Adhi” Nagraj, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Housing Partnership Corporation, where he has served since 2016. Nagraj has been the Chief Development Officer at McCormack Baron Salazar since 2022. He was Senior Vice President at McCormack Baron Salazar from 2019 to 2022.Nagraj was the San Francisco Director at SPUR from 2018 to 2019. He was the Director of Real Estate Development at BRIDGE Housing Corporation from 2013 to 2018. Nagraj earned a Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Nagraj is a Democrat.

