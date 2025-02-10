Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Announce Partnership to Promote Winter Wellness

Highmark BCBS customers can access half-price lift tickets on February 13th and 27th, and ski for completely FREE on February 20 timed with Presidents’ Day.

GLENWOOD, NY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kissing Bridge All Seasons Resort Inc. announced today a new partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to encourage outdoor recreation and wellness throughout the winter season. This collaboration will provide Highmark BCBS customers with exclusive access to mental and physical health days at Kissing Bridge, allowing them to ski and snowboard at a special rate for Thursdays in February (February 13th, 20th, and 27th).Through this initiative, Highmark BCBS customers will receive a special code that grants them half-price lift tickets on February 13th and 27th, while enjoying a completely FREE ski day on February 20th during the Presidents’ Day holiday week, as part of Highmark BCBS’s annual February Fun series. This effort aligns with Kissing Bridge’s mission to foster a healthier, more active community by encouraging people to get outside and embrace winter recreation.“At Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, we understand the vital role outdoor time plays in physical and mental health," said Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. "Our partnership with Kissing Bridge expands the meaningful benefits we offer to our members, encouraging active, healthy lifestyles even during the colder months."Kissing Bridge’s transformation into a year-round destination is centered on four core pillars: Community, Recreation, Wellness, and Art. The resort’s new leadership team is committed to expanding its offerings beyond skiing and snowboarding to create a comprehensive outdoor experience that supports a balanced and healthy lifestyle.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Highmark BCBS to make winter sports more accessible to their customers,” said Rich Fanelli, General Manager of Kissing Bridge. “The benefits of outdoor activity during the winter months cannot be overstated, and we look forward to seeing more people on the slopes, embracing a fun way to enjoy the season and stay healthy.”About Highmark Blue Cross Blue ShieldHighmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is a trade name of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Since 1936, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has helped millions of people throughout the eight counties of Western New York lead healthier lives. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield offers a full range of insured, self-insured, and government programs and services covering businesses, families, and individuals, as well as dental and vision plans and stop-loss coverage. As a community-based, not-for-profit health plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield contributes significantly to organizations that strengthen and enrich the health of the community. For up-to-date news, facts, and information about the company, leadership, and industry, please visit bcbswny.com.About Kissing Bridge All Seasons ResortKissing Bridge, located in Western New York, has been a beloved ski destination for decades. Under new ownership in 2024, the resort is transitioning from a winter-only operation to a year-round hub for outdoor recreation, wellness, and community-driven events. With a renewed focus on Community, Recreation, Wellness, and Art, Kissing Bridge is dedicated to expanding its offerings to create a dynamic and inclusive environment for all.

