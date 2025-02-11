Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group To Launch in Spring 2025

New Black-owned media company to redefine storytelling with immersive and inclusive digital experiences

I’ve assembled a powerhouse team of creative minds who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of animation.” — Holmes, Founder-CEO and Creative Director

ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Black History Month, business industry veteran Tyron Holmes is proud to announce the launch of his media company, Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group , in Spring 2025.With a mission to amplify diverse voices through 3D animation, Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group will craft immersive brand narratives that go beyond traditional marketing. The company will set itself apart by creating customized animation campaigns, blending strategic storytelling, dynamic characters, and compelling themes to help brands connect with audiences in meaningful ways.Holmes, a seasoned corporate professional with over 20 years of experience, is also a follower of Almighty God dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities. Popularly known as the King of Digital Media and a contender of Forbes’ Entrepreneur of Impact , Holmes’ vision for the company is to create thought-provoking content that inspires, educates, and resonates in a digital world shaped by AI, social media, VR, and space exploration."I’ve assembled a powerhouse team of creative minds who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of animation," says Holmes, Founder-CEO and Creative Director. "Our goal is to create visually stunning, emotionally rich content that sparks conversation and fosters connection."As part of its debut, Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group has developed a prototype 3D animation video, showcasing the studio’s artistic vision and innovative approach to storytelling.On the website, BeyondTheNoiseEG.com, clients can glimpse into the company’s services including strategic marketing analysis, personalized content creation, storytelling workshops, and brand strategy consultancy. Clients are actively involved in the development process, from initial introductions and brainstorming to execution and evaluation of measurable results.With a strong presence on TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group is already engaging with potential clients and investors, building anticipation for its official launch.As the company gears up for a Q4 2024 integrated marketing campaign, investor inquiries are now open.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or trade equity and may contain forward-looking statements.About Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group:Founded by Tyron Holmes, Beyond The Noise Entertainment Group is a privately held LLC based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company specializes in 3D animation and post-production, creating original characters, storylines, and themes that push the boundaries of digital storytelling.

Changing of the guard: Resurgence of Ty

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.