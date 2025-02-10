SOAX Releases Real-Time Data Extraction for Shopee, Outperforms Other Web Scrapers

Shopee Scraper API delivers fast, detailed data from Asia’s leading ecommerce platform

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOAX, the leading intelligent data extraction and collection platform, today announced the availability of a new scraper API product to extract data from Shopee, the leading ecommerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Initial tests show the new SOAX Shopee Scraper API outperforms other web data scrapers for a fraction of the cost.

Shopee is one of the most popular ecommerce sites serving Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as South American markets like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. Real-time access to detailed product, review and pricing data is essential to remain competitive. Web data scraping is the most effective way to monitor ecommerce competitors. It’s also the best way to monitor the minimum advertised price (MAP) to ensure others aren’t underselling your brand. Businesses also analyze scraped reviews to gain valuable insights on how to improve their products.

The SOAX Shopee Scraper API has been shown to achieve higher success rates at a cost three to six times lower than other solutions. SOAX accesses the Shopee API, gathering all available data rather than just what’s on the web page. The result is a comprehensive view. SOAX uses proprietary, adaptive AI technology to unblock sites using constant fingerprint generation, self-healing proxies, and custom browser builds. And, thanks to SOAX’s vast network of 191 million proxy servers, the Shopee Scraper API is capable of scaling to millions of requests per day for virtually unlimited data gathering. Pricing starts as low as $1 per thousand requests, compared to $3 from the closest competitors.

“Access to accurate Shopee data is essential for any e-tailer to stay competitive,” said Anton Rachitskiy, Vice President of Data Products for SOAX. “We are delighted to be able to add a Shopee to Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, and our other ecommerce scraper APIs. Our customers are already benefiting from SOAX’s superior speed and accuracy in web data gathering, along with our highly reliable proxy network boasting 99.9% uptime.”

Shopee is the latest addition to SOAX’s more than 50 scraper APIs for ecommerce, search engines, and social networks. SOAX also offers sophisticated web unblockers capable of bypassing the most advanced anti-bot systems and residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies for every need.

SOAX sells directly to corporate customers through a subscription-based model, providing access to its ethical proxy network, web unblocker, and scraper APIs. Customers can sign up via SOAX’s self-service platform, select a plan, and start immediately. Larger enterprises can opt for custom plans with white glove support. SOAX’s services are API-driven, allowing seamless integration into existing workflows, and its flexible pricing tiers accommodate varying usage needs, location coverage, and feature requirements.

For more information about SOAX Shopee Scraper API, visit https://soax.com/targets/shopee .

About SOAX

SOAX is building the future of data extraction. They provide data-hungry companies with an automated, one-stop platform for accessing web data quickly and ethically. SOAX’s extensive network of nearly 200 million ethically-sourced proxies, combined with powerful scraping APIs, enables businesses to unlock valuable insights in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional methods.

Recognized as a leader in the proxy market, SOAX prioritizes customer satisfaction through product performance, security, and legal compliance. They've earned industry recognition like "Newcomer of the Year" (Proxyway, 2021) and "Contender of the Year" (Proxyway, 2023) for their commitment to innovation and excellence. SOAX is leveraging AI to further enhance its platform and empower businesses with AI-powered data solutions.

For more information, visit https://soax.com .

Media Contact

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

len@firecrackerpr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 707

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea8828bd-cca5-4d2e-b338-3a73b50ec506

Shopee Scraper API.jpg SOAX Shopee Scraper API

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.