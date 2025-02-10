CMB Regional Centers Celebrates 62nd Loan Repayment

Undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CMB Group 69 – Grand Bohemian Lodge hospitality project was powered by $26.7 million in EB-5 financing

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the repayment of its $26.7 million mezzanine EB-5 loan by Kessler Hotels Ltd. for the Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville, Autograph Collection hotel (CMB Group 69 – Grand Bohemian Lodge) in South Carolina.

“Group 69 is an amazing success story, particularly when considering the headwinds faced opening a luxury hotel at the height of COVID-19,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “The successful repayment speaks to the rigorous standards of underwriting we apply to all our investments and to the tenacity and vision of our borrower, Kessler.”

Projected to have created more than 1,400 American jobs in a high-unemployment area, CMB Group 69 entailed the construction of a boutique lodge, perched on the falls of the Reedy River, featuring 187 luxury guestrooms. CMB Group 69 is the second of two EB-5 project collaborations between CMB and Kessler Hotels Ltd., with the first (CMB Group 68 – Grand Bohemian Charlotte) culminating in the successful repayment of a $30 million EB-5 loan in 2022.

The CMB Group 69 repayment represents the 62nd EB-5 loan fully repaid by the borrower to CMB, contributing to the $1.8 billion in EB-5 funds repaid to CMB partnerships throughout its 28-year history.

