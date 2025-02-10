Wyse Meter Solutions acquires full ownership of EVSTART and Rate Switch

CONCORD, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyse Meter Solutions is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of full ownership of EVSTART and the Rate Switch program, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions in the multi-residential sector.

EVSTART, a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, was originally developed in partnership with Elexicon Group to address the unique infrastructure challenges of multi-residential buildings. By delivering tailored solutions, advanced technology, and comprehensive support, EVSTART simplifies EV adoption for building owners, property managers, and residents, making the transition to sustainable transportation seamless.

The Rate Switch program, previously a proprietary offering of Elexicon Group, is an innovative rate advisory program that analyzes bulk electricity bills for multi-residential buildings. By identifying cost-saving opportunities and securing the lowest available rates, Rate Switch helps building owners optimize their electricity expenses and achieve greater financial efficiency.

“These acquisitions are strategic steps in advancing our commitment to empowering building developers, owners, managers, and their residents with smarter energy solutions,” said Peter R.J. Mills, CEO of Wyse Meter Solutions. “By integrating EVSTART and Rate Switch into our portfolio, we’re not only enhancing our capabilities but also reinforcing our position as leaders in sustainable energy management and cost optimization for multi-family communities.”

“These acquisitions strengthen our financial foundation and enhance our ability to deliver value to our clients and stakeholders,” said Richard Belfer, Chief Financial Officer of Wyse Meter Solutions. “By further strengthening and diversifying our offerings, we pave a path toward sustained growth well into the future.”

These strategic moves also underscore Wyse’s broader vision of transforming energy management in the multi-residential sector.

“With the addition of these innovative solutions, Wyse is uniquely positioned to provide a comprehensive suite of services that deliver value, sustainability, and peace of mind to our clients,” said Dan Drori, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “We’re excited about the future as we continue to innovate and lead our industry.”

ABOUT WYSE METER SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2006, Wyse Meter Solutions entered the Canadian utility industry to offer a superior submetering experience to building developers, owners, managers, and residents. Since those early days, Wyse has become a leader in innovative solutions and programs with a bold goal of helping clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 7.5 billion grams of CO2 by 2025.

CONTACT

media@wysemeter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.