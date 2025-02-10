The Show for Bike Shops Returns

CABDA Midwest Celebrates 10 Years

Chicago, IL, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cycling industry is rolling into the Schaumburg Convention Center this week as the CABDA Expo marks a decade of bringing bicycle retailers, brands, and experts together. Set for Wednesday, February 12, and Thursday, February 13, CABDA Midwest has evolved into the largest gathering of Independent Bicycle Dealers in North America, offering an unparalleled platform for ordering, networking, education, and business growth.

With over 300 brands featured on the exhibit floor and more than 2,400 industry professionals from over 800 bike shops already registered, CABDA is the premier event for bicycle retailers looking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate CABDA’s tenth anniversary with our biggest and most impactful show yet,” said Jim Kersten, CABDA Show Director. “The bike industry is constantly changing, and we’re committed to equipping independent dealers with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to thrive.”

Cutting-Edge Education & Hands-On Training

Beyond the expansive exhibitor floor, CABDA Midwest features 40+ expert-led educational sessions powered by the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA). Attendees will gain valuable insights into business strategy, sales techniques, and marketing innovations, alongside advanced technical training on wheel-building, brake bleeds, suspension overhauls, e-bike diagnosis.

Shimano is scheduled to lead a series of interactive, hands-on workshops throughout both days of the show, ensuring mechanics stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

Field reps from SRAM are scheduled to host five breakouts sessions focused on increasing service department operations and profitability.

E-Bikes Take Center Stage

With e-bike sales continuing to grow, CABDA Midwest is putting electric mobility front and center. Attendees will get exclusive access to indoor e-bike demos from over two dozen manufacturers and specialized training sessions from UL, Rad Power Bikes, Bulls Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Fantic, and more. This showcase offers a firsthand look at the fastest-growing segment of the cycling industry, along with essential service and sales strategies for independent retailers.

The CABDA Series Rolls On

CABDA Midwest is the second stop in CABDA’s 2025 three-show lineup. The series kicked off with CABDA East in New Jersey last month and will conclude with CABDA West in Las Vegas on March 26 & 27.

For more details, registration, and the full event schedule, visit www.cabdashow.com.

