Penn Highlands Healthcare Screening Program Successfully Detects Early Lung Cancer

DuBois, Pennsylvania, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung cancer is a source of more cancer deaths in the U.S. than breast, colon and prostate cancer combined. People diagnosed with lung cancer are living longer, higher-quality lives largely due to an early screening program offered at The Lung Center at Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Named a Center of Excellence with the GO2 for Lung Cancer (formerly known as Lung Center Alliance), the health system was the first in the region to introduce a low-dose CT lung screening program to detect cancerous lung nodules in 2015, and now Penn Highlands Healthcare is using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify potentially cancerous lung nodules as incidental findings.

“In the past 10 years, there has been a stage shift in the detection of lung cancer,” said Sandeep Bansal, MD, FCCP, FACP, Medical Director of The Lung Center and Interventional Pulmonology at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Approximately 75% of the lung cancers we have detected through our low-dose CT screening program have been diagnosed at Stage 1 or 2 when they are more treatable with positive outcomes.”

Those screened include high risk individuals between 50 and 80 years of age and those who have smoked for 20 pack years – a half pack a day for 40 years; one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

“Approximately 87% of lung cancer is caused by smoking,” said Dr. Bansal. “The other 13% is caused by genetics, radon and chemicals and minerals such as asbestos.”

He continued, “Lung cancer does not have any symptoms in its early stages. By the time symptoms appear, it has progressed to Stage 3 or 4 when the prognosis is not as good. When cancerous nodules are found at Stage 1, the five-year survival rate is greater than 80%.”

The Screening Process

If a nodule is found during the low-dose CT scan, based on its size, location and appearance combined with the patient’s age and if they are/were a smoker, the physician assesses its probability of cancer. Blood and sputum tests also can be performed to add more information. The probability is assigned three levels that include:

Low – Patients are followed every three to six months for up to two years. According to Dr. Bansal, the primary goal of this complex process is to coordinate with patients in order for them to be followed by their primary care physicians so that they can receive the most appropriate care.

Intermediate – Approximately 65% of lung nodules fall into this level. Most of these patients will undergo a biopsy procedure, typically a robotic bronchoscopy, which is a minimally invasive procedure performed under general anesthesia, that uses a robotic arm to guide a camera and light through the lungs to examine and biopsy lung tissue. Penn Highlands Healthcare began using robotics to help diagnose lung cancer in 2019.

High – Surgery is recommended to remove the nodules and stage the cancer. Lung cancer detected at Stages 3 or 4 will require chemotherapy and radiation.

The AI Technology

The Lung Center at Penn Highlands Healthcare is now leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) from Eon, a leader in intelligent healthcare, to aid in the early detection of lung cancer. The health system uses the Eon software to extract terminology from radiology reports that identifies and highlights incidental findings of potentially cancerous lung nodules. The software is able to identify probable lung nodules even when they are not specifically mentioned. By analyzing medical imaging reports for subtle abnormalities that could be missed, the rate of early detection increases and patients with suspicious findings can receive appropriate follow-up care.

“This technology is relatively new in the detection of lung nodules and we are pleased to offer this high level of surveillance to the people in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Bansal. “It is important to note that this type of early detection program is not typically offered in rural hospitals.”

The Award

Recently, Penn Highlands Healthcare received the Eon Center of Excellence (ECOE) Gold Award for tracking and following up on the incidental lung nodules through a program that leads to potentially lifesaving care. This distinction is awarded to facilities that demonstrate exceptional patient return rates and provide evidence-based follow-up surveillance within the appropriate time period given the risk of potential lung cancer.

Since launching the partnership with Eon, more than 5,500 lung nodules have been identified. Patients whose nodules are greater than 8 mm and are considered high risk, have an on-time return rate of 93.2% which is well above ECOE benchmarks and averages. In addition, high-risk patients have a return rate of 95.2% which is considerably above ECOE benchmarks and averages.

The Team

The Lung Center is staffed by a team of skilled physicians, nurse practitioners and navigators. Navigators Candace Cole, Savannah Shirley and Amber Witherow assist patients from the initial lung screening through treatment, if necessary. They act as patient advocates, coordinate care, educate patients with lung cancer about their treatments and options, assist in scheduling appointments, address barriers to care and provide support throughout the cancer journey.

“Our navigators are invaluable resources for patients,” said Dr. Bansal. “They are a dedicated point of contact who help guide our patients through every phase of their journey.”

To learn more about lung screening at The Lung Center, visit www.phhealthcare.org/ctlung.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011 and is comprised of nine hospitals. Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Penn Highlands Tyrone have served area communities for the past 100+ years. Penn Highlands State College is a new state-of-the-art hospital that opened in 2024. The health system’s business continuum also includes a home care agency, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 6,200 employees in 150+ locations throughout 26 counties in Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices. The facilities have a total of 1,396 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 849 physicians and 427 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients. Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare a great choice for healthcare in the region.

