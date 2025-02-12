RadSite Continues to Study Remote Scanning Industry Trends

Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation RadSite RSNA Banner

Study evaluates how imaging providers are addressing imaging technologist shortage and leveraging new technology applications

Remote scanning programs should be designed to optimize the quality and clinical efficacy of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) scans.” — Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s president and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, continues to study remote scanning industry trends through ongoing research projects. RadSite has been collecting data through an online survey that targets imaging staff involved in remote scanning programs. Moreover, RadSite has been conducting interviews with imaging providers to better understand how they are addressing the technologist shortage and leveraging new technology applications.The survey assesses key areas of remote scanning practices including the scope, staff qualifications and responsibilities, operational parameters, technical specifications, and quality assurance requirements.Staff associated with a remote scanning program can fill out the survey by clicking here Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s president and CEO notes: “Interest in CT and MRI remote scanning has increased due to many factors, including the ongoing technologist shortage, the opportunity to leverage more experienced technologists, the need to improve patient access and convenience, and the opportunity to promote operational efficiency.” Carneal adds that “remote scanning programs should be designed to optimize the quality and clinical efficacy of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) scans.”In January 2021, RadSite developed an accreditation policy related to the use of remote imaging technologists for CT and MRI. The policy was approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in August 2021. Since its adoption, RadSite has required imaging suppliers with remote scanning programs to self-attest that they comply with the policy requirements. RadSite has also conducted follow-up audits to verify compliance.Later this month, RadSite is launching a Remote Scanning Accreditation Program which will elevate how remote scanning programs are evaluated through a formal third-party assessment process.To learn more about remote scanning trends and standards, interested parties are encouraged to view these on-demand RadSite webinars: Remote Scanning: Opportunities and Challenges (June 2024) An Overview of RadSite’s Remote Scanning Standards (September 2024)The agency has now accredited more than 2,000 Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) systems covering:* Computed Tomography (CT)* Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)* Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT, PET, and PET/CT)* Dental Cone Beam CT* Medical Cone Beam CTTo learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.