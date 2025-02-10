HVAC Filters Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach $11,061.0 million in 2028

HVAC filters market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as rising concerns over indoor air pollution, increased construction activities

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the initial unavailability of a vaccine created significant challenges for industries worldwide, preventing them from restarting operations with a full workforce on-site. This led to an increased focus on technological upskilling at home for maintaining HVAC systems, which in turn is expected to create new growth opportunities for the HVAC filters industry.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled "𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Material, Technology, and End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global HVAC filters market size is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2028 from $6.0 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for 34% of the global HVAC filters market share.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11335 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰HVAC filters are essential components used to filter impurities such as pollutants, pollen, and dust in enclosed spaces, ensuring cleaner and healthier air output. These filters are integrated into HVAC systems to trap contaminants within the airflow and prevent significant damage to the equipment. The application of HVAC filters extends across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, where different filtration technologies, such as HEPA filtration, activated carbon, and ultraviolet (UV) filtration, are utilized.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬North America has been the highest contributor to the HVAC filters market, primarily due to the high adoption rate and widespread awareness in the U.S. Stringent government policies regarding indoor air quality (IAQ) maintenance have further influenced market growth in this region. In addition, the deteriorating air quality in urban areas, particularly in countries like India, China, and Mexico, is anticipated to drive the demand for HVAC systems and filters in the coming years.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The HVAC filters market is segmented based on material, technology, end-user industry, and region:By Material:FiberglassSynthetic PolymerCarbonMetalThe synthetic polymer segment dominated the market in 2020 due to its high efficiency, affordability, and widespread adoption across various applications.By Technology:Electrostatic PrecipitatorActivated CarbonUV FiltrationHEPA FiltrationIonic FiltrationAmong these, the HEPA filtration segment contributed the largest share to market growth. This dominance is attributed to HEPA filters' high efficiency in trapping airborne particles and their relatively lower cost compared to other advanced filtration technologies.By End User Industry:ConstructionPharmaceuticalFood & BeverageOthersThe construction sector accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2020, driven by rising infrastructure development projects and the increasing adoption of HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings.By Region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)North America is projected to maintain its leading market position throughout the study period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding indoor air quality.Impact of COVID-19 on the HVAC Filters MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the HVAC filters market due to prolonged lockdowns, halted international trade, and paused construction projects. Except for China, most other countries witnessed a sharp decline in demand for HVAC filters throughout 2020. However, as restrictions eased and economic activities resumed, the market saw a gradual recovery. The increasing emphasis on air filtration to prevent airborne disease transmission has further strengthened the demand for HVAC filters post-pandemic.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11335 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The HVAC filters market is highly competitive, with major companies continuously innovating to maintain a strong market presence. Leading players are engaged in strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to enhance their market position.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:3M CompanyParker-Hannifin CorporationCamfil ABMann+HummelAmerican Air Filter Company, Inc.Donaldson Company, Inc.Ahlstrom-MunksjöFiltration Group CorporationFreudenberg GroupSogefi GroupThese key players are actively investing in research and development to introduce innovative and high-efficiency HVAC filtration solutions.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The synthetic polymer segment led the market in terms of material in 2020.The HEPA filtration segment is projected to generate the highest revenue globally.The construction sector accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2020.North America held the dominant market position in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.