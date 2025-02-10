BeyondTrust Releases AI-powered True Privilege Graph to Expose How Attackers Exploit Hidden Paths to Privilege

Revolutionary technology redefines Identity Security by revealing previously undetectable Paths to Privilege attackers attempt to leverage

Prioritized remediations enhance security across endpoints, servers, Cloud and SaaS environments, reducing alert fatigue and enabling organizations to strengthen their defenses before attacks occur

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting paths to privilege, today announced True Privilege™, an AI-powered innovation within BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Insights that redefines identity security. True Privilege reveals the actual, effective access an identity--whether human, machine, or workload--holds within complex IT environments. By leveraging AI-driven graph analysis, True Privilege exposes hidden attack paths and the cascading effects of misconfigurations, offering unmatched visibility and risk reduction beyond traditional privileged account management (PAM).

John Lambert, formerly of the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center, observed, “Defenders think in lists, attackers think in graphs.” True Privilege embraces this concept by mapping the relationships and interconnections between identities, accounts, and privileges that span the entire identity fabric of modern hybrid cloud environments as a graph, revealing hidden Paths to Privilege™ that other solutions miss.

With this latest Identity Security Insights innovation from BeyondTrust, organizations can:

See their identity estate from an attacker’s perspective

Understand the complex, indirect paths to privilege that could be exploited

Prioritize the remediations that have the greatest impact on security posture across endpoints, servers, Cloud, and SaaS

Easily share the analysis results with the rest of their security stack.

"Organizations are overlooking the indirect ways that attackers can gain access to the privileges of human, machine, and workload identities due to increasingly interconnected systems, accumulated standing privilege, and silos most modern businesses are challenged with--but attackers aren’t overlooking these paths to privilege," said Sam Elliott, SVP of Products at BeyondTrust. "They thrive in this complexity as it typically means an unprotected target is available. True Privilege addresses these challenges by revealing the actual, effective privileges an identity holds by uncovering the paths attackers can exploit. It’s not enough to find these paths; it’s essential to replace standing privilege with just-in-time (JIT) access to provide resilience when an identity is compromised."

True Privilege leverages advanced AI and machine learning (ML) to analyze vast amounts of identity data from diverse sources, including Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Ping, Okta, Atlassian, GitHub, AWS, GCP, and many others, along with BeyondTrust identity security products. This analysis goes well beyond surface-level permissions or relying on data from password vaults. True Privilege calculates the actual, effective privilege of an identity, considering complex interactions, configurations, and current states, as well as detecting anomalous behavior that could indicate a breach. As a result, True Privilege offers a level of visibility unmatched in the identity security market today. By continuously assessing risks and mapping interconnections across the identity landscape, True Privilege proactively identifies and addresses critical security issues. This holistic view provides contextually rich recommendations, empowering organizations to harden their security posture and disrupt potential attacks before they occur.

True Privilege offers a natural complement to traditional PAM approaches, going beyond simply managing privileged accounts to illuminate how all identities access privileges. It is currently the leading capability on the market that is able to fully eliminate silos to properly enable modern PAM. Identity Security Insights’ True Privilege amplifies other BeyondTrust solutions, such as Password Safe and Endpoint Privilege Management, by leveraging their inputs to enable the principle of least privilege (PoLP) and JIT for all enterprise use cases, as well as by leveraging a single user interface (Entitle) to gain JIT access to secrets, computers, cloud, and SaaS.

As a result, True Privilege provides the expanded visibility and insights needed to make those solutions more effective at identifying and removing unnecessary paths to privilege, highlighting over-privileged accounts, and rapidly improving security posture by prioritizing the most impactful risk reductions.

For more information about Identity Security Insights’ True Privilege, click here.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

