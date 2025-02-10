BlueLedge Launches Groundbreaking Course: ASR Mastery: Scoping & Proofing

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLedge, a leader in online training for legal professionals, today announces the launch of its latest course, ASR Mastery: Scoping & Proofing, to provide experienced legal transcriptionists/reporters and aspiring scopists with skills to optimize productivity and accuracy when working with automatic speech recognition technology.

This course enables attendees to offer additional services such as immediate rough transcripts, expedited transcripts and real-time text streaming, opening opportunities to earn more income. With ASR tool use growing in transcription services, students need to learn best practices to tackle the challenges of scoping ASR-produced drafts, ensuring error-free and properly formatted transcripts.

Specifically, this course will provide:

Insights on how to optimize productivity when scoping rough transcripts generated by ASR.

Details of the role of ASR in modern transcription workflows.

The skills needed to navigate and overcome challenges specific to ASR-produced drafts.

General formatting rules for depositions, court proceedings and other legal transcripts.

A comprehensive style guide to aid students in creating transcripts that meet professional standards.



“The launch of ASR Mastery: Scoping & Proofing represents a transformative step forward for this industry,” states Merritt Gilbert, director of BlueLedge. “This course empowers professionals to achieve unparalleled efficiency and accuracy when working with ASR. It’s perfect for professionals looking to expand their expertise and leverage the latest technology to enhance their workflow. At BlueLedge, we’re excited to offer this indispensable training that addresses the evolving needs of the legal industry while maintaining the highest standards of quality and professionalism.”

For more information about the ASR Mastery: Scoping & Proofing course or to enroll, visit https://blueledge.com/asr-mastery-scoping-proofing/ or contact us at info@blueledge.com.

About BlueLedge

BlueLedge is a trusted provider of online training for legal professionals, offering 39 AAERT-approved courses ranging from 1-hour workshops to comprehensive 30+-hour programs. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, BlueLedge continues to empower students with the skills needed to succeed in the evolving legal industry.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for BlueLedge

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

