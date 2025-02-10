ITS Logistics Unveils DropFleet to Serve Complex Drop Trailer and Trailer Pool Solutions

--The leading provider of blended capacity solutions is reimagining asset-lite operations.--

RENO, Nev., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, has unveiled DropFleet, a premium trailer pool and drop trailer solution. DropFleet delivers cost-effective dedicated capacity and flexible, on-demand transportation anywhere by combining power-only services with ITS trailers.

Tailor-made for businesses with complex and time-sensitive supply chains, DropFleet provides value for those in the ecommerce, automotive, retail, manufacturing, and technology sectors. As a leader in freight brokerage—ranked #19 nationally—ITS Logistics leverages its flexible and scalable hybrid capacity model to address some of the most pressing challenges in the logistics industry, including dramatic fluctuations in demand, peak season surges, asset visibility, and carrier management.

“Over 40% of our volume includes dense, complex drop trailer projects,” said Josh Allen, CCO of ITS Logistics. “We designed DropFleet as a dynamic, asset-smart solution that provides our customers with a reliable and universal service capable of meeting their unique supply chain needs.”

ITS has implemented the offering for some of its most demanding clients, including a top ten automotive manufacturer that employs a fleet of 200 specially-modified ITS trailers across 70 daily lanes. By leveraging an asset-lite approach to keep trailers on site, the company has resolved live loading challenges, streamlined operations, and achieved a 98% on-time delivery rate.

“Our reach extends beyond our owned equipment to that of our carrier partners, giving us massive flexibility and scale into every major U.S. market," continued Allen.

With DropFleet, shippers can take advantage of several key benefits, including:

Dedicated Capacity: Secure, reliable transportation assets when and where they are needed most

Secure, reliable transportation assets when and where they are needed most Enhanced Visibility: Real-time tracking capabilities ensure precise asset management and shipment tracking

Real-time tracking capabilities ensure precise asset management and shipment tracking Scalability and Flexibility: Adjust trailer usage seamlessly to accommodate peak seasons and inventory surges

Adjust trailer usage seamlessly to accommodate peak seasons and inventory surges Fraud Protection: Robust fraud prevention measures and comprehensive carrier vetting that surpasses industry standards

“We’ve seen increasing demand from customers for these flexible solutions that provide them more control over their supply chain operations,” Allen continued. “DropFleet is a direct response to that demand. We’re excited to continue improving and scaling this offering with AI-driven technology, a highly vetted carrier network, a rapidly expanding footprint, and an experienced team to set a new standard for drop trailer and trailer pool services.”

