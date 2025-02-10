Professional Service Automation Market to Surge with 11.3% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed USD 37.93 Billion by 2034

Professional Service Automation Market.

The growing demand for automation in business procedures worldwide is a prominent factor driving the professional service automation market.

The solution provides a gamut of elements such as project management, invoice management, time management, and assets issuance.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟕.𝟗𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟑.𝟏𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?Professional service automation applications assist expert service donors in handling client arrangements throughout the project lifecycle. A project commences when a sales possibility is generated, the deal is finalized, and resources are earmarked to convey the work.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Firms delivering billable, client encountering work abide to profit the most from PSA software. By consolidating project conveyance data, PSA software solutions can offer perspective into performance criteria such as revenue, cost utilization, and profit margins. The growing requirement to enhance productivity while decreasing prices is impacting the professional service automation market growth favourably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?The market is portrayed by fierce contention. It has the existence of several spearheading firms and surfacing contenders. Here are some of the leading players in the professional service automation market:• Atlassian• Autotask Corporation• BMC Software, Inc.• ConnectWise, Inc.• Deltek, Inc.• FinancialForce.com• Kimble Apps• Klient, Inc.• Microsoft Corporation𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In July 2023, Klient, Inc. declared its tactical alliance with Sage Intacct to improve business functions and finances.• In April 2023, Dayshape declared its tactical alliance with Workday. As per Dayshape the association is aimed at sanctioning Workday consumers to dive deeper into particulars of resource management.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: Spreadsheets are usually utilized by moderate and compact-size businesses to trace amounts, handle time, and issue resources. Compact businesses are growingly looking for solutions that assist in mechanizing and easing their processes.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: In the banking industry, automation sanctions fiscal establishments to ease operations, lessen functioning prices, and maximize credit-gathering procedures by mechanizing the mundane and arduous backed procedures. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on professional service automation market sales.𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The move towards cloud-dependent PSA instruments provides ease of use, flexibility, and speedier arrangement times than traditional solutions. The cloud-dependent arrangement also abolishes the requirement for a sizeable on-site framework, causing lower prices for applications and frameworks.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest professional service automation market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the surging amalgamation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other technologies to provide progressive PSA solutions.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the surging digitalization and surfacing of PSA startups.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Deployment Outlook• On-Premise• CloudBy Organization Size Outlook• Large Enterprises• Small & Medium-Sized EnterprisesBy End Use Industry Outlook• IT & Telecom• BFSI• Media & Entertainment• Legal Services• Audit & Accountancy• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the professional service automation market?The market size was valued at USD 13.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 37.93 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the professional service automation market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.Based on deployment, which segment held a larger share of the market revenue in 2024?The on-premise segment dominated the market with a larger revenue share.What is the regional scope of the market?The regions covered in the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:SUV Market:Automotive Gears Market:3 in 1 Electric Drive Module (eDrive Modules) Market:Electric Vehicle Battery Coolant Market:Cold Chain Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 