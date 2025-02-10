Osisko Metals Begins 2025 Drill Program at Gaspé Copper

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce that the 2025 drill program is underway at its 100%-owned Gaspé Copper project, located next to the town of Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula, eastern Québec.

2025 Drill Program

The 2025 drill program, now slated at 110,000 metres, is designed to 1) convert existing inferred resources (see press release dated November 14, 2024) into the indicated or measured resource categories; 2) test potential expansion of the current resources deeper to 250 m below the E Zone horizon and further to the south towards Needle Mountain; 3) further characterize higher grade skarn zones (0.5% - 3.0% Cu); and 4) validate new geological models. In addition, approximately 10,000 metres of drilling outside the main mining concession will test regional exploration targets on surrounding claims.

The first drill began turning last week and drilling is expected to end by November 2025. A second drill will arrive later this month followed by additional drills in the spring, increasing as required as the program advances.

Robert Wares, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to resume drilling at Gaspé Copper and are very excited about the growth potential of the resource base. This program aims to confirm existing open-pit resources and potentially expand them based on a new geological model for distribution of primary copper mineralization at Gaspé Copper. This intensive drill program will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate, slated to be released in Q2 2026.”

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec‘s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals’ November 14, 2024 news release entitled “Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper“. Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.

In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada‘s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals’ June 25, 2024 news release entitled “Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq”. The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.

