Dillard’s to Donate more than $250,000 to local RMHC Chapters through sale of Southern Living Christmas Cookbook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS: NYSE, “Dillard’s”) announced today that it will make a significant contribution of more than $250,000 to local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Chapters. This donation was made possible through the sale of Dillard’s exclusive Southern Living Christmas Cookbook.

Dillard’s offered a special custom edition of the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook to benefit RMHC Chapters. This exclusive, 240-page hardbound cookbook contains brand-new recipes and 115+ full-color photos.

With this year’s contribution, Dillard’s has donated more than $16.0 million since 1994 to local RMHC Chapters to support Ronald McDonald House programs. Senior Vice President Denise Mahaffy states, "Over the past 30 years, Dillard's has developed a strong bond with RMHC Chapters in our communities. The work they do every day to bring comfort to families with children who are sick inspires us and makes the sale of the cookbooks an enormous source of pride and satisfaction.”

Every year, RMHC serves millions of families, providing access to care and resources that families with children who are ill, injured, or hospitalized need. RMHC programs help reduce stress and financial burdens for families when they travel far from home to access medical care for their children. At a Ronald McDonald House program, families can stay together, rest, interact with families going through similar experiences, and enjoy home-cooked meals – all just minutes from the hospital.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Dillard’s continuous support of our mission,” said Joanna Sabato, Global Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at RMHC. “The generous donation will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the health and well-being of families with children who are ill or injured when they need it most.”

About RMHC

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of over 255 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHC programs and services help families have what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations including 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering style, quality, and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

CONTACT: Julie Guymon, Dillard’s.

501.376.5965

julie.guymon@dillards.com

