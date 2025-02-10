Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Hit USD 13.08 Billion by 2032, Growing at 6.9% CAGR
Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of wearable ECGs drive market growth.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.08 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the arrhythmia monitoring devices market is driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in wearable cardiac monitoring. Increased cases of arrhythmias, especially atrial fibrillation, are a prominent contributor to market growth in the aging population. Increasing awareness about cardiac health, along with government initiatives promoting early diagnosis and treatment, further supports market expansion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation affects over 12.1 million people in the U.S., with cases expected to rise due to an aging population and lifestyle-related risk factors.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4440
Key Players in Dental Suction Systems Market
• Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation)
• GE HealthCare
• Abbott Laboratories
• Biotronik
• iRhythm Technologies
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
• Medtronic
• Baxter
• Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.)
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Boston Scientific Corporation
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
The ECG (Electrocardiogram) segment was the largest component of the market in 2023, accounting for 33.9% share. Holter monitor and event monitor are approved ECG monitoring devices and are widely used for continuous and real-time detection of arrhythmia. Such advancements include remote and AI-powered ECG devices, which further support the segment growth. Smartwatches with ECG capabilities are becoming popular, allowing the user to conveniently monitor ECG, along with early detection.
By Application
The atrial fibrillation (AFib) segment led the market in 2023, accounting for the largest share of 36.7%. AFib is the most common type of arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke. The growing adoption of arrhythmia monitoring devices in AFib management, coupled with increased recommendations from healthcare professionals for continuous monitoring, is driving this segment. The American Heart Association (AHA) has emphasized the importance of AFib screening programs, which has positively impacted market growth.
By End-Use
In the year 2023, the hospital segment has the highest share of the market 62.6%. Advanced cardiac monitoring technology and skilled healthcare providers make hospitals the primary setting to diagnose and treat the condition. Increasing support for telemedicine coupled with the rise in remote monitoring services is expected to drive high demand for arrhythmia monitoring devices across homecare settings and ambulatory surgical centers.
Need any customization research on Dental Suction Systems Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4440
Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
• ECG
• Implantable Cardiac Monitors
• Holter Monitors
• Mobile Cardiac Telemetry
By Application
• Bradycardia
• Tachycardia
• Atrial Fibrillation
• Ventricular Fibrillation
• Premature Contraction
• Others
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America region led the Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market with 45.5% revenue share. This region dominates the market as there is a growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and significant government investments in digital health solutions. Additionally, numerous cardiac monitoring devices incorporating ability of artificial intelligence have been actively approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the recent years which has further accelerated market growth.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region globally due to the growing awareness regarding health, the increase in per capita income of consumers, and the various government efforts made to overcome cardiovascular disease management issues. In the coming years, growing efforts towards healthcare digitization, such as the Indian government's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and China's Healthcare Digitization efforts, are anticipated to enhance the adoption of arrhythmia monitoring devices.
Recent Developments
• In April 2024, Medtronic introduced an AI-guided arrhythmia detection for next-generation Holter monitor, enabling enhanced diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.
Buy Full Research Report on Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4440
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.