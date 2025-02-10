RH Aero Systems Expands Middle East Operations with New 2,800 sqm Facility in Dubai South

RH Aero Systems

The facility is set to be fully operational in 2025

This expansion marks a significant milestone for RH Aero Systems in the Middle East.” — Christian Hug, Head of Portfolio Management Service at RH Aero Systems

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RH Aero Systems Expands Middle East Operations with New 2,800 sqm Facility in Dubai SouthDUBAI, UAE – February 10, 2025 – RH Aero Systems, a global leader in aviation support equipment and services, is expanding its presence in the Middle East with a new 2,800 sqm facility in Dubai South’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH). This state-of-the-art location, spanning four units of 700 sqm each, will serve as a central hub for Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Tooling Services, bringing together the expertise of Rhinestahl and HYDRO Systems under one roof. The facility is set to be fully operational in 2025, reinforcing RH Aero Systems’ ability to support regional airlines, MROs, and OEMs with enhanced efficiency and service capabilities.Dubai South, home to Al Maktoum International Airport, is a strategic aviation hub positioned for future growth. RH Aero Systems’ investment is more than just expanding our presence—it’s about becoming an integral part of our customers’ operations, workflows, and maintenance processes. By embedding our expertise directly into their ecosystems, we ensure seamless integration, optimized turnaround times, and localized support that aligns with their specific operational needs. With solutions tailored to enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability, we are committed to strengthening the long-term success of airlines, MROs, and OEMs in the Middle East."This expansion marks a significant milestone for RH Aero Systems in the Middle East," said Christian Hug, Head of Portfolio Management Service at RH Aero Systems. "By combining our HYDRO and Rhinestahl expertise under one roof, we are strengthening our ability to provide premium support to airlines and MROs. The new facility reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions with enhanced speed and efficiency."A Legacy of Growth in the RegionRH Aero Systems has been a key player in the UAE aviation sector for over 15 years, starting in 2009 at the AIRBUS Warehouse in Dubai. Over time, the company expanded, moving to DAFZA in 2015, and later into a 700 sqm facility in 2019. The new Dubai South facility represents the next stage of growth, offering unmatched capabilities and efficiency for aviation support services.With this move, RH Aero Systems reaffirms its commitment to advancing aviation maintenance, optimizing industry processes, and delivering world-class support solutions.For more information about RH Aero Systems’ new Dubai South facility and service offerings, visit RHAero.com.About RH Aero SystemsRH Aero Systems is reliable + ready, setting the standard for aviation support equipment and services. Through our industry-leading businesses – Rhinestahl and HYDRO Systems – we deliver capability across custom-designed GSE, OEM-licensed engine and airframe tooling, 26 global service centers and innovative engineered solutions for OEMs, MROs and Operators worldwide. RH Aero Systems’ global headquarters are in Mason, Ohio, USA, and Biberach, Germany. For further details visit RHAero.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.