DHG Unveils Next-Generation ASIC Mining Chip to Enhance Global Hashrate Leasing Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leading hashrate leasing service provider DHG today announced the official development of a next-generation ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) mining chip. This new chip is designed to improve mining efficiency, enhance stability, and optimize energy consumption, providing global users with a more competitive and sustainable hashrate leasing service.







Strategic Advantages of ASIC Chip Development



With the rapid growth of the blockchain industry and the increasing demand for mining hashrate, DHG believes that independently developing ASIC chips is key to strengthening its market competitiveness. DHG’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Thompson, stated:

"Hashrate is the core competitive power of blockchain networks. Through independent chip development, we aim to further optimize mining efficiency, allowing users to enjoy high-performance hashrate while reducing costs and increasing profitability."



The core advantages of this new chip development include:



· Technological Control & Innovation: Full control over chip design and optimization, ensuring flexibility and maintaining a leading position in technological innovation.

· Cost Reduction & Supply Chain Optimization: Reduced reliance on third-party suppliers, lowering procurement and operational costs while mitigating risks from supply chain fluctuations.

· Efficiency Improvement & Intelligent Management: Custom-designed chips enhance hashrate while minimizing energy consumption and heat generation, ensuring stable and efficient operation. The integration of an intelligent power management system dynamically adjusts power consumption based on demand, potentially saving up to 15% in energy costs.

· Promoting Green & Sustainable Mining: The application of smart power management technology reduces mining machine energy consumption, advancing the industry toward environmentally friendly mining practices and further enhancing DHG’s brand reputation.





Technological Breakthroughs to Boost Mining Efficiency



DHG’s next-generation ASIC chip will achieve significant technological advancements in the following areas to enhance mining efficiency:



· Advanced Process Technology: Utilizes 7nm or smaller process technology to improve performance while reducing energy consumption by 30%-50%.

· Optimized Architecture: Enhanced chip design increases computational efficiency per unit power by 40%.

· Intelligent Power Management: Built-in smart control system dynamically adjusts power consumption based on demand, further reducing operational costs.

Accelerating Global Expansion & Increasing Market Share



DHG plans to conduct comprehensive testing of the new ASIC chip over the coming months and gradually integrate it into its hashrate leasing platform. By the end of 2025, global users are expected to reduce mining costs by at least 20%, driving DHG’s expansion in the Asian and European markets.



Leading Industry Innovation & Shaping the Future of Blockchain



DHG will continue to invest in research and development, exploring applications of AI, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies in mining to further enhance the intelligence of its hashrate products. Additionally, DHG will strengthen partnerships within the industry to promote the healthy development of the blockchain ecosystem. The new-generation ASIC chip is set to provide miners worldwide with more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable mining solutions, supporting the continued growth of the cryptocurrency industry.



