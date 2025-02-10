ECARX AutoGPT Integrates DeepSeek-R1 Model

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced a significant upgrade to its ECARX AutoGPT in-vehicle AI large model application with the integration of the DeepSeek-R1 model, resulting in a faster, more secure, and more personalized user experience. This advancement expands AutoGPT's local processing capabilities and enhances its reasoning and decision-making abilities for automotive-specific application scenarios.

The integration of the DeepSeek-R1 model enables local execution of complex tasks, thereby reducing reliance on cloud resources. This localization improves data privacy, lowers latency, and decreases data transmission and storage costs. It ensures that data is handled in compliance with local privacy regulations and reduces security certification costs for our growing domestic and overseas customer base.

Ziyu Shen, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, "Integrating DeepSeek-R1 into ECARX AutoGPT marks a significant leap forward in our capabilities, enhancing the overall user experience of our intelligent cockpits and delivering substantial cost and data privacy benefits to our increasingly diverse customer base globally. This upgrade highlights the unique value proposition we offer to global automakers with our cutting-edge technology and growing ecosystem of strategic partnerships — something we believe is crucial to driving the long-term sustainable development of the global automotive industry as it evolves towards software-defined vehicles."

ECARX AutoGPT was designed specifically for automotive applications with its core AutoAgent, AutoFlow, AutoScene and AutoEco capabilities built on top of several of the world’s leading large language models to enhance the in-vehicle experience. Furthermore, the AutoAgent capability allows automakers to offer customizable services, adapting to unique driver preferences and creating more engaging user experiences. The integration of the DeepSeek-R1 model strengthens the reasoning, decision-making, understanding, analysis and recommendation of these core capabilities, particularly for complex in-vehicle interactions and cross-domain scenarios.

With DeepSeek-R1 integrated, ECARX AutoGPT now offers smarter, safer, more flexible and efficient in-vehicle solutions for global automakers through an open and collaborative ecosystem of global partnerships that is consistently innovating to deliver the next generation of automotive intelligence.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 7.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contact:

ecarx@christensencomms.com

