Data Centre Networking Market Is Expected to Generate $61.2 billion by 2031

Data Centre Networking Market

Region-wise, the data centre networking market was dominated by North America in 2021.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global global 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $19.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $61.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031. The Data Centre Networking is efficiently operating of variety of infrastructures through different networking resources used all together. It plays a crucial role in storage and processing of data through assistance of various networking resources. Data centre networking is capable of operating data delivery with high bandwidth via switches, servers and storage endpoints. It enables connecting many networks together and making cloud computing feasible. The major driving factor of the market accounts to the rising demand of high speed data connection and increasing need of cloud storage. Moreover, in recent years there has been a huge increment in investments made in Data Centre Networking Industry globally. This further contributes to the Data Centre Networking Market Growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 256 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/456 On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, due to increase in adoption of data center networking solutions driven by several advantages offered by data center networking such as energy efficiency. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth during the Data Centre Networking Market Forecast period, owing to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of data centre networking solution throughout the process.Depending on the region, North America dominated the Data Centre Networking Market Analysis in 2021, as a result of the enormously high demand from businesses for on-demand services, real-time user contact, and effective storage management. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing importance of smart technologies, IoT-powered devices, Big Data, Industry 4.0, 5G, and cloud computing in this region.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-centre-networking-market/purchase-options Depending on end-user, IT and telecom segment is dominating the Data Centre Networking Market Size and is expected to do so in the forecast period as, data center networking have become a more strategic asset for IT companies as well as telecom operators. However, Healthcare segment is anticipated to have the highest growth in the forecast period due to data center networking is finding increasing applications to serve hospitals, biotech, pharmaceutical, and other healthcare organizations.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM, Lenovo Group, Juniper Networks Inc., VMware Inc., Broadcom Corp, HPE, Edge Micro, Intel Corporation, Pluribus Networks, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, Cisco Systems Inc., Console Connect, Oracle Corporation, ALCATEL-LUCENT ENTERPRISE, Microsoft Corporation𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/456 The data centre networking market was valued at $21.78 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $61.15 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.2%. The current estimation of 2031 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. COVID19 outbreak has significantly impacted the data center networking market. It led to complete shutdown of manufacturing and production across the globe. The global economy was also severely impacted by this pandemic, which further generated hurdles for many industries and businesses globally. Furthermore, this pandemic has elevated the data traffic. The growth of emerging technologies; for instance Internet of Things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence has resulted to an upsurge in requirement of storage volume. However, this upsurge has driven the investments in Data Centre Networking Industry globally.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/456 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By component, the solution segment dominated the data centre networking market in 2021. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end-user, the IT & telecom segment dominated the data centre networking market in 2021.However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Region-wise, the data centre networking market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.