Power Rental Market Set to Grow USD 19.28 Billion By 2032, at 6.45% CAGR | SNS Insider

Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,"The Power Rental Market was valued at USD 11.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.45%.The deployment of favorable supply chain parameters along with better maintenance strategies further fuel the growth enabling optimum uptime and reliability of service which collectively results from accelerating demand for temporary power solutions as well as sustainability efforts.SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Aggreko- Caterpillar Inc.- Cummins Inc.- United Rentals Inc.- Herc Holdings Inc.- APR Energy- Atlas Copco AB- Ashtead Group plc- Generac Power Systems- JCB Power Products- Wartsila Corporation- Kohler Co.- Speedy Hire Plc- Altaaqa Global- Himoinsa- Trinity Power Rentals- Pramac- Generac Mobile Products- Energy International- BredenoordBy Power Rating, Above 750 kVA Dominating and 75-375 kVA Fastest GrowingThe above 750 kVA segment held 36% of the market share in 2023, owing to its application in energy-intensive industries including oil & gas, mining and large construction projects. Providing crucial power solutions for infrastructure necessities and especially during peak loads or emergencies. Companies like Aggreko and Caterpillar offer rental solutions for heavy-duty tasks.The 75-375 kVA segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024-2032, serving industries like construction, events, and utilities with temporary power solutions for medium-sized projects and backup needs.By Fuel Type, Diesel Dominating and Gas Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the diesel segment led the market with a 50% share due to its widespread availability, efficiency, and reliability. owing to the high availability, efficiency, and reliability of diesel generators. This makes diesel generators well suited for tasks ranging from industrial to construction to emergency backup, where the power is required to run continuously.The gas segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024-2032, driven by increasing environmental awareness and a shift towards cleaner energy. Gas generators produce fewer emissions, with companies like Aggreko expanding their gas-powered rental options to meet the demand for greener energy solutions.By Application, Continuous Load Dominating and Peak Load Fastest GrowingThe continuous load segment led the market in 2023 with over 41% share, due to sectors such as construction, mining and large events that demand power supply for long hours. Companies like Aggreko offer reliable power to remote sites.The peak load segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024-2032, as the flexibility to manage sudden energy demand increases is becoming increasingly appealing to businesses. Companies like Cummins provide temporary power for events like concerts or festivals, where electricity needs can fluctuate significantly.By End User, Utility segment Dominating and Oil and Gas Fastest GrowingThe Utility segment leads the Power Rental Market due to the critical need for a reliable power supply in grid management, particularly during peak demand, emergencies, and infrastructure upgrades. Utilities often turn to rental power to maintain continuous service and support the grid during shortages.The Oil & Gas segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth from 2024-2032, driven by the rising demand for power in exploration, production, and refinery operations. This is especially true in remote locations where access to stable power sources is limited, further boosting the need for rental solutions.North America and Asia-Pacific Power Rental Market TrendsNorth America held the largest share of the Power Rental Market in 2023 with 38%, increase in demand for temporary power solutions across North America. Market has attractive rental equipment, which depend on needs and other rental services giants such as Caterpillar Inc. and United Rentals advance specific rental equipment for critical application temporary closures. Also, the robust regulatory framework and technological developments in the region make it much more compelling.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032, as things like urbanization and industrialization drive demand for temporary power solutions alongside an increase within the number of natural disasters occurring.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Power Rental Market Segmentation, by Power RatingChapter 8. Power Rental Market Segmentation, by Fuel TypeChapter 8. Power Rental Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 8. Power Rental Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…

