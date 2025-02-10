Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market to grow USD 18.56 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market for Logistics and Warehousing Driven by demand for AI-driven automation, enhancing efficiency, speed, and scalability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Logistics and Warehousing Market, valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

This growth is primarily driven by growing demand for automation in supply chains, labor cost reduction, and enhanced operational efficiency. Regional factors affect adoption rates and deployment trends, while cost reductions and investments in automation are driven in large part by governmental, commercial and private sector investments, with a significant move to private and out-of-pocket funding in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
-IAM Robotics (Swift and Locus)
-Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (GPlus and GTP Series)
-Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Husky and Otto)
-Boston Dynamics (Stretch and Handle)
-Conveyo Technologies (Conveyo AMR and Mobile Robot Systems)
-KUKA AG (KMP 1500 and KMP 600)
-Fortna Inc. (FortnaFlex and FortnaOS)
-Locus Robotics (LocusBot and Locus 2)
-Teradyne Inc. (MiR600 and MiR200)
-OMRON Corporation (LD Series and HD-1500)
-Fetch Robotics (Freight Series and RoboShelf)
-GreyOrange (Butler and GreyMatter)
-InVia Robotics (InVia Fetch and InVia Logic)
-6 River Systems (Chucks and Collaborative Robots)
-Savioke (Relay and TUG)
-Robotnik Automation (RB-KAIROS and RB-1 Base)
-DHL Supply Chain (DHL Robotics Solutions and Automated Guided Vehicles)
-SoftBank Robotics (Pepper and Whiz)
-Adept Technology (Adept Mobile Robot and Adept Lynx)
-Seegrid (Seegrid GT10 and Seegrid Palion)

By Type, Automated Forklifts Dominating and Autonomous Mobile Picking Robots Fastest Growing

Automated Forklifts dominated the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 40% of the revenue in 2023. This leadership is driven by their to improve material handling speed, reduce human error, and maximize labor. Major players in the industry including Toyota, KION Group, and Jungheinrich — are continuously innovating, fuelling growth.

The Autonomous Mobile Picking Robots segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the 2024-2032 forecast period, due to the increasing demand for faster and more accurate picking solutions. This phenomenon is particularly strong within e-commerce and large distribution centers, where speed and accuracy go hand in hand.

By Application, Retail & eCommerce dominating and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Fastest Growing

The Retail & eCommerce segment led the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 36% of revenue in 2023. Fueled by the growth of online shopping, AMRs are being used to improve the speed of order fulfillment, improve inventory management and lower costs. Collaborative robots from Amazon Robotics, GreyOrange, and Fetch Robotics are also helping to drive adoption.

The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. by the rising demand for efficient, accurate, and secure management of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment in key sectors like hospitals and distribution centers.

North America Leads the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market for Logistics and Warehousing, While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2023, North America dominated the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 36% of the revenue. This is driven by strong e-commerce growth, substantial automation investments, and a focus on operational efficiency. Key innovations, such as Amazon Robotics’ Kiva robots and Vecna Robotics’ Autonomous Mobile Robots, have enhanced warehouse operations.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to industrialization and urbanization accelerating as well as the large growth of the e-commerce industry. IT AMRs from companies such as Fanuc, GreyOrange, Omron, etc., can enhance the efficiency of material handling and inventory movement. With the growing demand for faster deliveries and automation, both regions hold key positions in the future of logistics and warehousing.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, by Type

Chapter 8. Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, by Applications

Chapter 9. Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Use Cases and Best Practices

Chapter 12. Conclusion

Continued…

