Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market to grow USD 18.56 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Size & Growth Report

The Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market for Logistics and Warehousing Driven by demand for AI-driven automation, enhancing efficiency, speed, and scalability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Logistics and Warehousing Market , valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 18.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2024 to 2032.”This growth is primarily driven by growing demand for automation in supply chains, labor cost reduction, and enhanced operational efficiency. Regional factors affect adoption rates and deployment trends, while cost reductions and investments in automation are driven in large part by governmental, commercial and private sector investments, with a significant move to private and out-of-pocket funding in recent years.Get Free Sample Report of Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4148 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-IAM Robotics (Swift and Locus)-Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd. (GPlus and GTP Series)-Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Husky and Otto)-Boston Dynamics (Stretch and Handle)-Conveyo Technologies (Conveyo AMR and Mobile Robot Systems)-KUKA AG (KMP 1500 and KMP 600)-Fortna Inc. (FortnaFlex and FortnaOS)-Locus Robotics (LocusBot and Locus 2)-Teradyne Inc. (MiR600 and MiR200)-OMRON Corporation (LD Series and HD-1500)-Fetch Robotics (Freight Series and RoboShelf)-GreyOrange (Butler and GreyMatter)-InVia Robotics (InVia Fetch and InVia Logic)-6 River Systems (Chucks and Collaborative Robots)-Savioke (Relay and TUG)-Robotnik Automation (RB-KAIROS and RB-1 Base)-DHL Supply Chain (DHL Robotics Solutions and Automated Guided Vehicles)-SoftBank Robotics (Pepper and Whiz)-Adept Technology (Adept Mobile Robot and Adept Lynx)-Seegrid (Seegrid GT10 and Seegrid Palion)By Type, Automated Forklifts Dominating and Autonomous Mobile Picking Robots Fastest GrowingAutomated Forklifts dominated the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 40% of the revenue in 2023. This leadership is driven by their to improve material handling speed, reduce human error, and maximize labor. Major players in the industry including Toyota, KION Group, and Jungheinrich — are continuously innovating, fuelling growth.The Autonomous Mobile Picking Robots segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the 2024-2032 forecast period, due to the increasing demand for faster and more accurate picking solutions. This phenomenon is particularly strong within e-commerce and large distribution centers, where speed and accuracy go hand in hand.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4148 By Application, Retail & eCommerce dominating and Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Fastest GrowingThe Retail & eCommerce segment led the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 36% of revenue in 2023. Fueled by the growth of online shopping, AMRs are being used to improve the speed of order fulfillment, improve inventory management and lower costs. Collaborative robots from Amazon Robotics, GreyOrange, and Fetch Robotics are also helping to drive adoption.The Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. by the rising demand for efficient, accurate, and secure management of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and equipment in key sectors like hospitals and distribution centers.North America Leads the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market for Logistics and Warehousing, While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market for logistics and warehousing, capturing 36% of the revenue. This is driven by strong e-commerce growth, substantial automation investments, and a focus on operational efficiency. Key innovations, such as Amazon Robotics’ Kiva robots and Vecna Robotics’ Autonomous Mobile Robots, have enhanced warehouse operations.Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to industrialization and urbanization accelerating as well as the large growth of the e-commerce industry. IT AMRs from companies such as Fanuc, GreyOrange, Omron, etc., can enhance the efficiency of material handling and inventory movement. With the growing demand for faster deliveries and automation, both regions hold key positions in the future of logistics and warehousing.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4148 Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, by ApplicationsChapter 9. Regional AnalysisChapter 10. Company ProfilesChapter 11. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 12. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Autonomous Mobile Robots for Logistics and Warehousing Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4148

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.