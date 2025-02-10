Industrial Gas Sensors Market to Exceed USD 1997.1 Million By 2032 | SNS Insider

Industrial Gas Sensors Market Size & Growth Report

The Industrial Gas Sensors Market is expanding with demand for safety and environmental monitoring, driven by IoT integration and stricter emission regulations.

Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,"The Industrial Gas Sensors Market size was valued at USD 1123.5 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 1997.1 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032."Due to increasing vendors and performance optics for 2023 focus on integration potential by system and adoption statistics. Factors such as increasing demand for safety, environmental monitoring, and industrial automation are driving the market growth. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:-City Technology Ltd.-DENSO Europe B.V.-Bosch Sensortec GmbH .-Alphasense Figaro Engineering Inc.-NGK Spark Plug-Nemoto Sensor Engineering Co. Ltd.-JJS Technical Services-Aeroqual Ltd.-Techcomp Group-Honeywell Analytics-Emerson Electric Co.-Siemens AG-Thermo Fisher-Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection- Msa Safety Incorporated-RKI Instruments Inc.-Industrial Scientific Corporation-Ametek Sensirion AGBy Type, Oxygen sensors dominating and Carbon Dioxide Fastest GrowingOxygen sensors lead the Industrial Gas Sensors Market, holding 40% of the market share in 2023, driven to their significance in domestic healthcare, petrochemical, and manufacturing sectors among others. To address safety and regulatory requirements, firms like Teledyne, Honeywell, and Siemens are improving oxygen sensor technology with MEMS, optical sensing, miniaturization, and higher longevity.Carbon dioxide sensors are the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing need for monitoring carbon dioxide levels across various end users, including food & beverage, healthcare, and environmental monitoring, where high accuracy is essential for safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance. By Technology, Electrochemical Dominating and Infrared Fastest GrowingThe electrochemical segment dominates the Industrial Gas Sensors Market due as it is widely used for detecting gases such as oxygen, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide and offers a high degree of accuracy and reliability.The infrared segment is the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by higher sensitivity and stability for detecting gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. Infrared sensors are particularly useful for measurements without contact and for long-term reliability. Both technologies are advancing fast to meet growing safety, environmental, and regulatory demands across the enterprise.By End User, Petrochemical Dominating and Chemical Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the Petrochemical sector led the Industrial Gas Sensors Market, capturing 32% of total revenue, due to the increasing demand for accurate gas monitoring in the petrochemical, automotive, and healthcare industries. Companies such as Siemens, Honeywell, Dräger and MSA Safety are taking the basic sensor and adding wireless connectivity, portable devices and advanced technologies to help improve safety, efficiency and compliance.The chemical sector is the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, fueled owing to stringent compliance requirements to ensure safety and regulatory adherence in their production, refining and manufacturing process.North America and Asia-Pacific: Key Regions in the Industrial Gas Sensor MarketNorth America leads the Industrial Gas Sensor Market, accounting for 37% of the share in 2023, due to the strength of the industrial base, strict safety regulations, and the general introduction of environmental awareness. This dominance is fortified by advancements in the IoT and the AI Technologies for predictive maintenance. Such as Honeywell, Siemens and Dräger who are working to innovate gas sensing technology.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region Over the Forecast Period 2024-2032 , driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and implementation of environmental regulations in nations such as China and India. Across sectors, local businesses are working smart to make use of IoT enabled and MEMS based sensors for improvement on safety, efficiency and emissions. Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Industrial Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 8. Industrial Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Industrial Gas Sensors Market Segmentation, by End-UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued…

