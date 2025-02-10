Commerce Cloud Market to Reach USD 138.3 Billion by 2032|SNS Insider

The Commerce Cloud Market, valued at USD 21.0 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 138.3 Bn by 2032, growing at a 23.35% CAGR during 2024-2032 (SNS Insider).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Commerce Cloud Market was valued at USD 21.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 138.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 23.35% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The rising adoption of AI-driven commerce solutions, seamless omnichannel experiences, and cloud-based automation is fueling market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2862 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Salesforce - Salesforce Commerce Cloud- Adobe Inc. - Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento)- SAP SE - SAP Commerce Cloud- Oracle Corporation - Oracle CX Commerce- IBM Corporation - IBM Sterling Commerce- BigCommerce - BigCommerce Platform- Shopify Inc. - Shopify Plus- HCL Technologies - HCL Commerce- Wix.com Ltd. - Wix eCommerce- OpenText Corporation - OpenText TeamSite- Elastic Path - Elastic Path Commerce Cloud- Episerver (Optimizely) - Optimizely Commerce Cloud- VTEX - VTEX Commerce PlatformBy Type, Platform Segment Leads, While Services Witness Rapid GrowthThe Platform segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 with enterprises increasingly adopting scalable cloud-based solutions for managing digital storefronts, customer data, and real-time transactions. The Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest, due to the increasing need for managed services, implementation support, and consulting to ensure seamless cloud commerce adoption.By Offering, the Public Cloud Holds the Largest Share, While the Hybrid Cloud Gains TractionThe public Cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, With affordability, easier scalability, and lesser infrastructure costs for corporations. The Hybrid Cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as enterprises demand more flexibility, better security, and greater data integration capabilities between on-premise and cloud environments.By Vertical, Fashion & Apparel Dominates, While Pharmaceutical & Grocery Sees Fastest GrowthThe Fashion & Apparel segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, further propelled by growing consumer inclination towards AI-based services such as product recommendations, virtual try-ons, and omnichannel experiences. The fastest-growing segment is Pharmaceutical & Grocery, where retailers are embracing cloud-based inventory management, automated replenishment, and AI-driven demand planning to enhance efficiency and meet rising consumer demand.By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Lead, While SMEs Adopt Commerce Cloud at a Faster PaceThe large enterprise segment holds the largest share of the market. Global retailers & enterprises are making huge investments in AI-powered automation, common channel integration & cloud security. At the same time, SMEs are still growing the fastest, capitalizing on the low-cost, scalable nature of the cloud to improve e-commerce capabilities, customer engagement, and operations.Commerce Cloud Market Segmentation:By Type- Platform- ServicesBy Offering- Private Cloud- Public Cloud- Hybrid CloudBy Enterprise Size- Large Enterprise- SMEsBy Vertical- Fashion and Apparel- Electronics and Appliances- Food and Beverages- Pharmaceutical and Grocery- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2862 North America Remains the Largest Commerce Cloud Market while Asia-Pacific Witnesses the Fastest GrowthNorth American dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 36% in 2023, speeding up all technologies related to AI, cloud computing, and digital commerce. Increasing demand for personalized online shopping experiences is further boosting the market growth, along with the presence of high-key players such as Salesforce, Oracle, and Adobe.The fastest CAGR is projected in the Asia-Pacific market owing to the rapid growth in e-commerce activities in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Whereas government initiatives encouraging digital payments, cloud deployment along cross-border e-commerce further stimulate market growth, companies are making substantial efforts in investing in AI-powered commerce cloud solutions for improved customer engagement.Recent Developments in 2024- January 2024 Salesforce Introduced AI-driven Commerce Cloud enhancements, improving personalization and automated customer insights.- March 2024 Adobe Launched new cloud-based commerce analytics tools to optimize retail and enterprise e-commerce operations.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/commerce-cloud-market-2862 Table of Content:1. 