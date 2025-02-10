Global Amine Market to Reach USD 99.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Agriculture and Industrial Demand | FMI

Amine Market Amine Market Regional Outlook

Amines market is growing, driven by their use as curing agents in coatings, aiding effective drying and hardening, alongside rising demand in various industries

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global amine market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 39,469.6 million in 2024 and surging at a CAGR of 9.7% to hit USD 99,445.7 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand across industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, where amines are essential for producing fertilizers, medicines, and solvents. Rising industrialization, expanding applications in water treatment, and advancements in chemical manufacturing are further fueling market expansion.Amines, organic compounds derived from ammonia, play a crucial role in manufacturing agrochemicals, water treatment solutions, solvents, and surfactants. With the expanding scope of applications, the amine market is projected to experience steady expansion in the coming years. • Rising Demand in Agriculture – The increasing use of amines in agrochemicals, particularly herbicides and pesticides, is fueling market growth. As global food demand rises, so does the need for high-yield crop protection solutions.• Growing Pharmaceutical Industry – Amines are key ingredients in drug formulation. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, the pharmaceutical industry is set to drive amine demand.• Surging Demand for Personal Care Products – The personal care sector relies on amines for producing hair care, skincare, and cosmetic products, contributing to market expansion.• Water Treatment Industry Growth – Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for efficient water treatment solutions, where amines play a pivotal role in pH control and corrosion inhibition.• Expanding Chemical Industry – The chemical sector remains one of the largest consumers of amines, utilizing them in solvents, surfactants, and resins.

• The amine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an estimated valuation of USD 99,445.7 million by 2034.• North America and Asia-Pacific are the dominant markets, with Asia-Pacific showing the fastest growth due to increasing industrialization and agricultural activities.• Ethanolamines, alkylamines, and fatty amines are among the most widely used types, catering to industries like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning agents.• Market players are increasingly investing in research and development to innovate bio-based amines as a sustainable alternative.• Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions are being witnessed in the industry as companies aim to strengthen their market presence. While North America and Asia-Pacific are leading the way, emerging markets are showing strong potential. The push toward bio-based amines and eco-friendly solutions is likely to shape the future of the industry. "The amine market is witnessing substantial growth due to its widespread applications across various industries. While North America and Asia-Pacific are leading the way, emerging markets are showing strong potential. The push toward bio-based amines and eco-friendly solutions is likely to shape the future of the industry. Companies investing in sustainable production processes and strategic collaborations will be well-positioned to capture market share in the long run." Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

The amine market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to expand their global footprint through product innovation and strategic collaborations.Prominent companies in the industry include:• Celanese Corporation• The Dow Chemical Company• Huntsman International• Eastman Chemical Company• ANGUS Chemical Company• Ashland• Alfa Aesar• Hexion• BLD Pharmatech Ltd.• Oxiteno• Indioquímica S.A• BASF SE• Lonza Group Ltd• Nouryon• Arkema SA• INEOS• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.• Solvay S.A. Product types included in the study are fatty, aliphatic, specialty, aromatic, ethanol, and ethylene amines as well as derivatives. Coco, oleylamine, tallow, and soya are a few types of fatty compounds.Methyl, ethyl, n-propyl, isopropyl, n-butyl, and cyclohexyl amines come under the aliphatic type. BAPMA, TEDA, DECHA, and DCHA are the key types of specialty compounds. Aniline, diphenyl, and phenylene diamine are the leading types of aromatic compounds. Urea, azo compounds, amino alcohols, amino acids, and imine and imino compounds are the key derivatives. End-use segments included in the study are pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, paints, coatings, dyes and inks, plastic, polymer and rubber, MDI, water treatment, cosmetics, personal care, industrial and home care, and others.

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market.

