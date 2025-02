Global Amine Market to Reach USD 99.4 Billion by 2034, Driven by Agriculture and Industrial Demand | FMI

Amine Market Amine Market Regional Outlook

Amines market is growing, driven by their use as curing agents in coatings, aiding effective drying and hardening, alongside rising demand in various industries

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global amine market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 39,469.6 million in 2024 and surging at a CAGR of 9.7% to hit USD 99,445.7 million by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand across industries such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, where amines are essential for producing fertilizers, medicines, and solvents. Rising industrialization, expanding applications in water treatment, and advancements in chemical manufacturing are further fueling market expansion.Amines, organic compounds derived from ammonia, play a crucial role in manufacturing agrochemicals, water treatment solutions, solvents, and surfactants. โ€ข Rising Demand in Agriculture โ€" The increasing use of amines in agrochemicals, particularly herbicides and pesticides, is fueling market growth. As global food demand rises, so does the need for high-yield crop protection solutions.โ€ข Growing Pharmaceutical Industry โ€" Amines are key ingredients in drug formulation. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, the pharmaceutical industry is set to drive amine demand.โ€ข Surging Demand for Personal Care Products โ€" The personal care sector relies on amines for producing hair care, skincare, and cosmetic products, contributing to market expansion.โ€ข Water Treatment Industry Growth โ€" Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for efficient water treatment solutions, where amines play a pivotal role in pH control and corrosion inhibition.โ€ข Expanding Chemical Industry โ€" The chemical sector remains one of the largest consumers of amines, utilizing them in solvents, surfactants, and resins.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข The amine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an estimated valuation of USD 99,445.7 million by 2034.โ€ข North America and Asia-Pacific are the dominant markets, with Asia-Pacific showing the fastest growth due to increasing industrialization and agricultural activities.โ€ข Ethanolamines, alkylamines, and fatty amines are among the most widely used types, catering to industries like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and cleaning agents.โ€ข Market players are increasingly investing in research and development to innovate bio-based amines as a sustainable alternative.โ€ข Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions are being witnessed in the industry as companies aim to strengthen their market presence.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐"๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌโ€ข Agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment are major demand drivers for amines.โ€ข North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market, with Asia-Pacific leading in growth.โ€ข Companies are focusing on sustainable, bio-based amine production to meet environmental standards.โ€ข Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape of the industry.โ€œThe amine market is witnessing substantial growth due to its widespread applications across various industries. While North America and Asia-Pacific are leading the way, emerging markets are showing strong potential. The push toward bio-based amines and eco-friendly solutions is likely to shape the future of the industry. While North America and Asia-Pacific are leading the way, emerging markets are showing strong potential. The push toward bio-based amines and eco-friendly solutions is likely to shape the future of the industry. Companies investing in sustainable production processes and strategic collaborations will be well-positioned to capture market share in the long run.โ€ Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žThe amine market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to expand their global footprint through product innovation and strategic collaborations.Prominent companies in the industry include:โ€ข Celanese Corporationโ€ข The Dow Chemical Companyโ€ข Huntsman Internationalโ€ข Eastman Chemical Companyโ€ข ANGUS Chemical Companyโ€ข Ashlandโ€ข Alfa Aesarโ€ข Hexionโ€ข BLD Pharmatech Ltd.โ€ข Oxitenoโ€ข Indioquรญmica S.Aโ€ข BASF SEโ€ข Lonza Group Ltdโ€ข Nouryonโ€ข Arkema SAโ€ข INEOSโ€ข LyondellBasell Industries N.V.โ€ข Solvay S.A.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญBy Product Type:Product types included in the study are fatty, aliphatic, specialty, aromatic, ethanol, and ethylene amines as well as derivatives. Coco, oleylamine, tallow, and soya are a few types of fatty compounds.Methyl, ethyl, n-propyl, isopropyl, n-butyl, and cyclohexyl amines come under the aliphatic type. BAPMA, TEDA, DECHA, and DCHA are the key types of specialty compounds. Aniline, diphenyl, and phenylene diamine are the leading types of aromatic compounds. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. 