Resveratrol Market Is Anticipated To Project Robust Growth With A CAGR Of 6.2% By 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global resveratrol market size was valued at $71.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.The resveratrol market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for resveratrol from nutraceutical industry owing to the various health benefits offered by the resveratrol as an ingredient in medicines to treat various disease including cardiovascular disease, joint pains and others. This in turn has is likely to drives growth of the overall resveratrol market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14242 The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by resveratrol as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the resveratrol in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular disease has also contributed towards resveratrol market growth.Additionally, the aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of cosmetic industry in the countries like Japan, Latin America and others. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is likely to offer immense opportunity for the growth of resveratrol market from the cosmetics industry during the forecast period in terms of value sales.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resveratrol-market/purchase-options The global resveratrol industry is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region. By product type, it is classified into natural resveratrol and synthetic resveratrol. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key resveratrol market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the resveratrol market analysis includes botaniex inc., chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd., evolva, foodchem international corporation, good-yg-biotech, haihang industry co., ltd , hubei sanxin biotechnology co., limited, honghao herbs, sichuan xieli pharmaceutical co. ltd and xi'an chen lang biological technology co., ltd.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14242 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

