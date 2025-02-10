U.S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market Forecast : $101.5 Million by 2027 with 5.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ U.S. & Europe Automatic Toll Payment Machine Market by Component, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the U.S. & Europe automatic toll payment machine market size was valued at $63.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $101.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.By region, U.S. dominates the market presently, followed by Europe. Europe is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06123 Automatic toll payment machines are the machines that are installed on the entry or exit of the infrastructure which allows the customer to make toll payment without any need of other staff. This automatic toll payment machine offers both card and cash mode of payment. The machine consist of LCD/LED display screen and buttons for input from the customer. In addition, the user can enter the vehicle model and other required fields and the machine displays the calculated toll. Further, the automatic toll payment machine reduce the time lag and thus helps to carry out the payment operation at the toll booth efficiently.Hardware plays a key role in automatic toll payment machine, which is accountable for displaying content to users, accepting cash, and printing receipt. Companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced hardware for automatic toll payment machines, owing to rise in demand for these machines, which, in turn, is creating lucrative growth opportunities for players operating in the automatic toll payment machine market. In addition, Software equipped in the automatic toll payment machines are responsible for toll calculations, depending on the type or class of the vehicle, and maintain the track of toll collected. Software in automatic toll payment machines plays an important role for toll calculation and operation of machine. In addition, the demand for automatic toll payment machine for various applications such as tollink, transportation, and parking is increasing, which, in turn, drives the growth of the automatic toll payment machine market for software.Services associated with manufacturing operation management include engineering services, optimization services, consulting services, implementation services, managed services, installation services, and support services. Rise in need for improved parking infrastructure and increase in demand for these machines to reduce traffic congestion significantly contribute toward the growth of the automatic toll payment machine market.Automatic toll payment machines that are installed on highways for toll collection are considered under this segment. These machines are witnessing increased demand for controlling traffic congestion on highways, thereby reducing time of toll collection and providing smooth operation. This factor significantly contributes toward the growth of the automatic toll payment machine market. Toll collection done by human operators is time consuming, and it becomes difficult to keep a track of revenue collected by human operators as compared to automatic toll payment systems. The automatic toll payment system makes the process of toll collection faster, tracks the transactions done by cash or card, thus driving the growth of the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-europe-automatic-toll-payment-machine-market/purchase-options Automatic toll payment machines that are installed on metros, bus, or other stations for passengers are considered under this segment. These machines allow passengers to book tickets at the station for desired location, thus reducing the time and increasing the efficiency of operation. Adoption of automatic toll payment machines at metro and bus stations provides smooth and effective operations at stations with any congestion, which, in turn, drives the adoption of automatic toll payment machines for transportation. In addition, Increase in urbanization and surge in pollution are the key factors that boost the need for improved parking infrastructure, which, in turn, is driving the growth of automatic toll payment machine market, and provides potential growth opportunity for the players operating in the market.Increase in demand for efficient traffic management at toll collection centers is a key factor that drives the growth of the U.S. &Europe automatic toll payment machine market. In addition, improvement in parking infrastructure is anticipated to propel the growth of market. However, high installation and operational cost of automatic toll payment machine hinders the growth of market. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :On the basis of component, the service segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.By application, the transportation segment was the highest contributor to the global market in terms of revenue in 2019.Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest growth rate, followed by U.S. from 2020 to 2027. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

