Social Gaming Market to Reach USD 110.74 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Social Gaming Market is expanding as online and mobile gaming grow, driven by social connectivity, in-game purchases, and interactive experiences.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Social Gaming Market was valued at USD 29.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 110.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2024 to 2032. This report includes rates of adoption of new technologies, player engagement metrics, demographics, and type of game. AI, blockchain, and AR/VR: bringing functionalities to life through an enhanced user experience; increased mobile penetration and social connectivity: fueling user engagement. The market continues to expand at an accelerated rate, primarily driven by casual and multiplayer games however cloud gaming and cross-platform play are on the rise.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3858 Keyplayers:Aeria Games GmbH (Grand Fantasia, Aura Kingdom)Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Call of Duty, World of Warcraft)King Digital Entertainment plc (Candy Crush Saga, Bubble Witch Saga)Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game)DeNA Co., Ltd. (Final Fantasy Record Keeper, MARVEL: Mighty Heroes)Electronic Arts, Inc. (The Sims, FIFA)PopCap Games, Inc. (Bejeweled, Plants vs. Zombies)Etermax (Trivia Crack, Apalabrados)GREE, Inc. (Monster Strike, Dragon Collection)Miniclip SA (8 Ball Pool, Agar.io)Peak Games (Toon Blast, Toy Blast)Playtech plc (Age of the Gods, Gladiator Jackpot)Pretty Simple (The Crimes of the Century, Criminal Case)Social Point (Dragon City, Monster Legends)Supercell (Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars)SYBO Games (Subway Surfers, Subway Surfers Tag)Wooga GmbH (June's Journey, Pearl's Peril)Zynga, Inc. (FarmVille, Words With Friends)By Game Type, Casual and Strategy Games Drive Social Gaming Market GrowthThe Casual Games segment accounted for the majority of the market share in the Social Gaming Market in 2023, which was at 45% share, primarily due to its easy accessibility, exciting social features, and widespread appeal. Strategy Games are also going to see growth at an 18.95% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 with the growing popularity of complex team-based experiences and competitive esports.By Platform, Mobile Devices Lead Social Gaming Market, While Consoles Experience Rapid GrowthIn 2023, mobile devices dominated the Social Gaming Market, accounting for 62% of revenue, driven by convenience access, free-to-play models, and discovery through app stores. The Console segment will grow at a CAGR of 18.53% from 2024 to 2032, which is driven by high-performance consoles, exclusive games, and the growing scope of online gaming services.By Revenue Model, Virtual Goods Drive Social Gaming Market Revenue, While Advertisements Experience Rapid GrowthThe Virtual Goods segment dominated the Social Gaming Market in 2023, with 37% revenue share from in-game purchases and engagement. At an 18.14% CAGR through the period from 2024 to 2032, the Advertisements segment would have in-game ads, targeted marketing, and programmatic advertising as potential lucrative options both for developers and brands.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3858 By Age Group, 19 to 25 Years Age Group Dominates Social Gaming MarketThe 19 to 25 years age group dominated the Social Gaming Market in 2023 with the largest revenue share. High engagement of this demographic towards mobile gaming, social interaction features, and the advent of competitive gaming and esports have turned it into an impetus for market growth.North America Dominates Social Gaming Market, While Asia Pacific Shows Strong Growth PotentialIn 2023, North America dominated the Social Gaming Market, accounting for approximately 40% of the revenue share. This dominance is driven by high internet penetration, widespread mobile device use, and a strong gaming infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of leading game developers and technological advancements, like AR and VR, further strengthens the region's market position.Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Social Gaming Market, with a projected CAGR of 17.25% from 2024 to 2032. The region’s tech-savvy population, increasing access to mobile gaming, and strong esports culture drive this growth, with countries like China, India, and Japan leading the charge.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/social-gaming-market-3858 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.