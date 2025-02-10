Oregon UAS Accelerator Launches $100,000 Counter UAS (cUAS) Challenge

From Pendleton to deployment: Innovate and validate your counter-drone solution at the Oregon UAS Accelerator. $100,000 challenge open now! Aerial Industries received $20,000 non-dilutive grant after a Oregon UAS Accelerator pitch competition. The Oregon UAS Accelerator is hosting the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge. A pitch competition offering a $100,000 grand prize to the top counter UAS innovation presented.

Counter-UAS Innovators: Compete for $100K at the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge. Prove Your Drone Defense and Detection Tech: $100K Grand Prize!

This challenge represents a unique opportunity for innovators to prove their counter-drone technologies in real-world conditions. We're looking for solutions that are ready to deploy ...” — Joseph Wyno, Executive Director Oregon UAS Accelerator

PENDLETON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator announces the launch of its "Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge," a high-stakes competition offering more than $120,000 in prize money for innovative counter-drone technologies. All event finalists will receive 1 month of free Flight Testing at the Pendleton UAS Test Range. Our First Place Innovator will also receive a $100,000 non-dilutive grant, while the Second Place Innovator receives a $20,000 non-dilutive grant.The challenge will culminate at the AUVSI Spring Symposium in Pendleton, Oregon on April 24-25, 2025, where our selected finalists will demonstrate their innovations and pitch to a panel of judges to see who walks away the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Champion.With unauthorized drone incidents on the rise across civilian and military sectors, the need for effective dual-use counter-UAS solutions has never been greater. The Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge seeks to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies that can detect, track, and neutralize drone threats in diverse environments.This challenge aims to foster innovations applicable to both commercial settings and defense scenarios, including:● Urban security for stadiums, airports, and critical infrastructure● Military and law enforcement operations● Private sector applications for corporate and event securityBy focusing on dual-use innovations, we aim to identify versatile cUAS technologies that can address the complex drone threat landscape across multiple domains.Key details:● $100,000 grand prize, $20,000 runner-up prize● All finalists will receive 1 month of free test flight services at the Pendleton UAS Test Range● Open to U.S.-based companies with demonstrable counter-UAS technologies● Finalists will demonstrate capabilities at the world-class Pendleton UAS Range● Live pitch event judged by military, law enforcement, and industry leaders"This challenge represents a unique opportunity for innovators to prove their counter-drone technologies in real-world conditions," said Joseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator. "We're looking for solutions that are ready to deploy and can make an immediate impact on national security and public safety."The challenge is accepting applications now through March 15, 2025. Interested companies can learn more and apply at oregonuas.org/challenge.About Oregon UAS Accelerator:The Oregon UAS Accelerator, based at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport and Pendleton UAS Test Range, helps unmanned systems startups rapidly develop and commercialize their technologies. The accelerator provides access to world-class testing facilities, technical expertise, and connections to government and industry partners. Our comprehensive program includes business development coaching, investor readiness training, and grant writing curriculum to position startups for success in both commercial markets and public sector opportunities.

