Automotive Connecting Rod Market Poised for Growth with Rising Vehicle Production | FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive connecting rod market is set for significant expansion, driven by increasing global vehicle production, advancements in internal combustion engine (ICE) technology, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles. As automotive manufacturers focus on lightweight materials, improved durability, and optimized engine performance, the demand for advanced connecting rods is expected to surge in the coming years.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค & ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌThe global sales of automotive connecting rods are anticipated to reach USD 14,061.6 million by 2024, with a growing demand increase from end users at 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The market value is forecast to grow from USD 14,718.2 million in 2025 to USD 22,550.9 million by 2035.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ!๐”๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐ค ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ: ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ-๐Š๐ง๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž๐š๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌThe automotive connecting rod market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles. The industry is experiencing a shift towards lightweight materials such as aluminum, titanium, and composite alloys, reducing engine weight and improving overall efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on precision manufacturing and advanced forging techniques to enhance durability and engine longevity. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, supported by the strong presence of automotive manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the increasing focus on engine downsizing and turbocharging is boosting demand for high-strength, wear-resistant connecting rods to withstand high combustion pressures.๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž: ๐„๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe growth of the automotive connecting rod market is fueled by increasing global vehicle production, particularly in emerging economies. The shift toward lightweight and high-strength materials is enhancing fuel efficiency and engine performance, aligning with stringent emission regulations worldwide. Technological advancements such as fracture split connecting rods, powder metallurgy, and 3D forging techniques are improving mechanical strength, durability, and cost efficiency. Additionally, the rising demand for hybrid and performance vehicles is increasing the adoption of high-performance connecting rods, supporting market expansion. The aftermarket segment is also witnessing strong growth due to the increasing need for replacement and performance-grade connecting rods in modified and high-power engines.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒThe scenario is impressive with increasing production capacity becoming a notable trend in the global market for expanding automotive connecting rods. The need is to scale operations as the global automotive output rises particularly in the case of developing economies.In this regard regions like the Asia Pacific are very dynamic as a result of developing economies supplanting urbanization and increasing demand for vehicles of all market segments She noted growth in production capacity as venturing into new technological areas is required to produce new types of connecting rods on large scale.This trend is likely to become prominent in the Asian region where urbanization is at a fast pace enabling mass and premium vehicle production. Todayโ€™s hybrid vehicles have small torque-efficient and turbocharged engines which means the need arises for specially designed connecting rods. Therefore, manufacturers have to ramp up capacity to shift this niche market.Bharat Forge: Indian facilities were recently expanded to meet the upcoming need for connecting rods related to commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.Mahle GmbH: Emphasis was laid on lightweight aluminum connecting rods while investing in capacity augmentation across Europe and North America.๐’๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฐ๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ฌThe use of lightweight materials in automotive engines has massively improved for the simple fact that the details feature materials such as forged steel, titanium, and aluminum alloys which are firm yet light. Such upgrades to connecting rods โ€“ parts of an engine is a reciprocating mechanism โ€“ allow for fuel economy and better vehicle efficiency overall.Thin connecting rods are in demand due to EVs becoming more popular over diesel engines as the weight of each component and boosting efficiency is essential, and so are environmental standards, and strict regulations. Substituting in lighter alloys has enabled the automotive industry to tackle fuel consumption and emission standards achieved through the decrease in engine weight improving the vehicleโ€™s overall dynamic. A significant innovator and investor in lightweight materials including aluminum and forged steel is Mahle, and this is essential for improving fuel economy for both hybrid and conventional engines, as well as automotive construction as a whole.๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ: ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌโ€ข Passenger Vehicles โ€" Enhancing fuel efficiency and durability in modern engines.โ€ข Commercial Vehicles โ€" Supporting heavy-duty applications with high-strength components.โ€ข High-Performance & Racing Engines โ€" Providing superior strength and reduced weight for optimized engine performance.๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐คโ€ข Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to high vehicle production in China, India, and Japan, along with rapid technological advancements in engine components.โ€ข North America & Europe are witnessing strong demand for high-performance and lightweight connecting rods, driven by automotive innovation and stringent emission norms.โ€ข Latin America & the Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising markets due to growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles.๐'๐ญ๐š๐ฒ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข MAHLE GmbHโ€ข Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.โ€ข Cummins Inc.โ€ข Federal-Mogul Corporationโ€ข Wossner Pistonsโ€ข Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.โ€ข JD Norman Industriesโ€ข CP-Carrillo, Inc.โ€ข Arias Pistonsโ€ข Pauter Machine Company๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ:โ€ข Steelโ€ข Aluminumโ€ข Titaniumโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐"๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:โ€ข Passenger Carsโ€ข Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)โ€ข Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)๐๐ฒ ๐'๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ:โ€ข OEMโ€ข Aftermarket๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ€ข North Americaโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข East Asiaโ€ข South Asia & Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africa

