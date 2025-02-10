Automotive Connecting Rod Market Poised for Growth with Rising Vehicle Production | FMI

Automotive Connecting Rod Market Automotive Connecting Rod Regional Market

The Automotive Connecting Rod Market is driven by rising vehicle production and demand for high-performance engines worldwide.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive connecting rod market is set for significant expansion, driven by increasing global vehicle production, advancements in internal combustion engine (ICE) technology, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles. As automotive manufacturers focus on lightweight materials, improved durability, and optimized engine performance, the demand for advanced connecting rods is expected to surge in the coming years.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The global sales of automotive connecting rods are anticipated to reach USD 14,061.6 million by 2024, with a growing demand increase from end users at 4.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The market value is forecast to grow from USD 14,718.2 million in 2025 to USD 22,550.9 million by 2035.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰!𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭-𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬The automotive connecting rod market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles. The industry is experiencing a shift towards lightweight materials such as aluminum, titanium, and composite alloys, reducing engine weight and improving overall efficiency. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on precision manufacturing and advanced forging techniques to enhance durability and engine longevity. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market, supported by the strong presence of automotive manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the increasing focus on engine downsizing and turbocharging is boosting demand for high-strength, wear-resistant connecting rods to withstand high combustion pressures.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬The growth of the automotive connecting rod market is fueled by increasing global vehicle production, particularly in emerging economies. The shift toward lightweight and high-strength materials is enhancing fuel efficiency and engine performance, aligning with stringent emission regulations worldwide. Technological advancements such as fracture split connecting rods, powder metallurgy, and 3D forging techniques are improving mechanical strength, durability, and cost efficiency. Additionally, the rising demand for hybrid and performance vehicles is increasing the adoption of high-performance connecting rods, supporting market expansion. The aftermarket segment is also witnessing strong growth due to the increasing need for replacement and performance-grade connecting rods in modified and high-power engines.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲The scenario is impressive with increasing production capacity becoming a notable trend in the global market for expanding automotive connecting rods. The need is to scale operations as the global automotive output rises particularly in the case of developing economies.In this regard regions like the Asia Pacific are very dynamic as a result of developing economies supplanting urbanization and increasing demand for vehicles of all market segments She noted growth in production capacity as venturing into new technological areas is required to produce new types of connecting rods on large scale.This trend is likely to become prominent in the Asian region where urbanization is at a fast pace enabling mass and premium vehicle production. Today’s hybrid vehicles have small torque-efficient and turbocharged engines which means the need arises for specially designed connecting rods. Therefore, manufacturers have to ramp up capacity to shift this niche market.Bharat Forge: Indian facilities were recently expanded to meet the upcoming need for connecting rods related to commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.Mahle GmbH: Emphasis was laid on lightweight aluminum connecting rods while investing in capacity augmentation across Europe and North America.𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐬The use of lightweight materials in automotive engines has massively improved for the simple fact that the details feature materials such as forged steel, titanium, and aluminum alloys which are firm yet light. Such upgrades to connecting rods – parts of an engine is a reciprocating mechanism – allow for fuel economy and better vehicle efficiency overall.Thin connecting rods are in demand due to EVs becoming more popular over diesel engines as the weight of each component and boosting efficiency is essential, and so are environmental standards, and strict regulations. Substituting in lighter alloys has enabled the automotive industry to tackle fuel consumption and emission standards achieved through the decrease in engine weight improving the vehicle’s overall dynamic. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬• Passenger Vehicles – Enhancing fuel efficiency and durability in modern engines.• Commercial Vehicles – Supporting heavy-duty applications with high-strength components.• High-Performance & Racing Engines – Providing superior strength and reduced weight for optimized engine performance.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to high vehicle production in China, India, and Japan, along with rapid technological advancements in engine components.• North America & Europe are witnessing strong demand for high-performance and lightweight connecting rods, driven by automotive innovation and stringent emission norms.• Latin America & the Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising markets due to growing demand for commercial and passenger vehicles.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬• MAHLE GmbH• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.• Cummins Inc.• Federal-Mogul Corporation• Wossner Pistons• Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.• JD Norman Industries• CP-Carrillo, Inc.• Arias Pistons• Pauter Machine Company𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:• Steel• Aluminum• Titanium• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Passenger Cars• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:• OEM• Aftermarket𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia & Pacific• Middle East & Africa

