Bitget Wallet to Power $LAYER Airdrop Claims and Trading at TGE

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, announced its pioneering support for Solayer's $LAYER Genesis Drop. Users can now check airdrop eligibility directly in the wallet, with full support for token claiming and trading starting at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on February 11, 2025. This streamlined process ensures easy verification, token claims, and immediate trading access.

Bitget Wallet is one of the earliest wallets to support the $LAYER Genesis Drop, demonstrating its dedication to keeping users at the forefront of token opportunities. Eligible users who staked $SOL and accumulated points can check their eligibility now by navigating to the airdrop section on Bitget Wallet's Discover page. From February 11, users can seamlessly claim their $LAYER airdrop within the wallet. Immediately after claiming, users will have access to $LAYER trading, capturing potential market opportunities as prices evolve. Bitget Wallet also offers real-time K-line charts for dynamic trading insights, providing a one-stop platform to claim, manage, and trade $LAYER tokens.

Solayer has revealed comprehensive tokenomics for $LAYER, detailing its total supply of 1 billion tokens and an initial circulating supply of 220 million. The airdrop will allocate 12% of the token supply to over 250,000 early users who meet the eligibility criteria. Users can now check their eligibility directly within the Bitget Wallet. The allocation checker will go live on February 10, and eligible users will be able to claim their tokens starting February 11. The claiming period will extend for 30 days, with rewards structured based on the amount and duration of users' staking activities, designed to promote sustained engagement.

Solayer is a blockchain platform designed to tackle scalability challenges through advanced hardware acceleration. Its InfiniSVM architecture enables high-throughput and near-zero latency, processing over 1,000,000 transactions per second with network bandwidth exceeding 100 Gbps. This design scales the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to support next-generation decentralized applications (dApps) while maintaining strong security. Through its innovative restaking feature, users can leverage their staked assets as collateral, optimizing asset use and enhancing Solana network security while offering greater reward opportunities.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated: "By supporting Solayer's $LAYER Genesis Drop, we enable our users to fully benefit from the evolving Solana ecosystem, whether through token claims or trading functionalities. With Bitget Wallet's streamlined integration of these services, users can seamlessly access DeFi opportunities and play an active role in the growth of next-generation dApps."

