Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,886 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on rising bread prices

PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release
February 10, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RISING BREAD PRICES

The Department of Trade and Industry should strictly monitor prices of bread to prevent unscrupulous traders and retailers from unduly hiking prices given that bread is an alternative to rice, which has remained costly.

Pricing transparency must be maintained and the Department should ensure that any price increases are both reasonable and justified.

Additionally, the government should explore measures to stabilize production costs, such as securing reliable chains for wheat and other essential ingredients and providing necessary support for bakers to enhance production efficiency. The government should be earnest in taking steps to ensure that bread and other essential commodities remain affordable and easily accessible to ordinary Filipino consumers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on rising bread prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more