PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON RISING BREAD PRICES The Department of Trade and Industry should strictly monitor prices of bread to prevent unscrupulous traders and retailers from unduly hiking prices given that bread is an alternative to rice, which has remained costly. Pricing transparency must be maintained and the Department should ensure that any price increases are both reasonable and justified. Additionally, the government should explore measures to stabilize production costs, such as securing reliable chains for wheat and other essential ingredients and providing necessary support for bakers to enhance production efficiency. The government should be earnest in taking steps to ensure that bread and other essential commodities remain affordable and easily accessible to ordinary Filipino consumers.

