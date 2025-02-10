PHILIPPINES, February 10 - Press Release

February 10, 2025 IMEE: AANHIN ANG IMPORTED, EH MAG-AANI NA?! Umalma si Senadora Imee Marcos sa planong pag-angkat ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ng 4,000 metric tons ng sibuyas kahit nagsimula na ang anihan. "Nagsisimula nang mag-ani ang ating mga magsasaka, pero eto na naman ang importasyon! Hindi pa ba tayo natuto? Tuwing may anihan, bagsak ang presyo! Bakit ngayon pa mag-iimport, na alam nating ikalulugi ito ng mga magsasaka?" buwelta ni Senadora Marcos. "Hindi na kailangan 'yang importasyon na 'yan. Papahirapan pa natin ang ating mga magsasakang naghihikahos na?" banat pa ng senadora. Giit niya, kailangang palakasin ang lokal na produksyon at wakasan ang hoarding na sumasabotahe sa presyo, gaya noong 2022. "Puro tayo import, pero walang aksyon sa hoarding! Kahit tambak ang sibuyas, kung may nagtatago sa cold storage, tataas pa rin ang presyo!" dagdag niya. Sa Pebrero 20 pa ang dating ng imported na sibuyas, panawagan ni Senadora Marcos: "Bago magpasok ng dayuhang sibuyas, siguruhing hindi pinapatay ang kabuhayan ng ating mga magsasaka!" IMEE: WHY IMPORT WHEN HARVEST SEASON HAS BEGUN?! Senator Imee Marcos slammed the Department of Agriculture'S (DA) plan to import 4,000 metric tons of onions right as local farmers have started their harvest. "Harvest season has begun, yet here we go again with another round of imports! Haven't we learned our lesson? Prices drop during harvest time! Why bring in imports now when we know this would mean losses for our farmers?" Marcos lashed out. She condemned what she called a "senseless importation" and criticized the lack of action against hoarders manipulating onion prices just like what happened in 2022. "We keep importing, but what's being done about those stockpiling onions in cold storage? Even if we have enough supply, prices will still skyrocket if hoarders are in control!" Marcos pointed out. With imported onions set to arrive by February 20, Marcos issued a strong warning: "Before bringing in imports, make sure you're not burying our farmers' livelihood in the process!"

