Data Warehousing Market to Reach $51.18 Billion by 2028 | Rising Demand for Cloud-based Solutions Driving Growth

Data Warehousing Market Infographics

The growing need for dedicated storage, rising demand for column-oriented data warehouses, and real-time analytics drive the global data warehousing market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global data warehousing market garnered $18.61 billion in 2017 and is estimated to generate $34.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025.Data warehousing encompasses a set of methods, techniques, and tools designed to assist knowledge workers, including senior managers, directors, managers, and analysts, in conducting data analysis to enhance decision-making and optimize information resources. The global data warehousing market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 338 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5221 The increasing need for dedicated storage systems to manage the ever-growing volume of data is a primary driver of market expansion. Additionally, the rising demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions enables organizations to perform advanced analytics efficiently. The growing necessity for low-latency, real-time data processing and analytics further fuels the adoption of data warehousing solutions.Moreover, enterprises are becoming increasingly aware of the potential to leverage vast streams of data from multiple sources in innovative ways. This, coupled with the widespread adoption of modern business intelligence tools that rely on data warehousing for seamless data integration and analysis, is expected to propel market growth.On the other hand, emerging trends such as the adoption of virtual data warehousing and the expanding application of artificial intelligence (AI) in data management are poised to create lucrative opportunities for the market. These advancements are set to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and analytical capabilities of data warehousing solutions, further driving their adoption across various industries.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-warehousing-market/purchase-options Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic:1. The global health crisis has posed unprecedented challenges for businesses, impacting product development, sales, and services, leading to company closures.2. COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the data warehousing market, which grew by 3-4% in 2020.3. The pandemic tested corporate values, with stakeholders assessing companies based on their crisis response.4. Business leaders had to make quick decisions and take immediate action to sustain operations and support employees.5. Key market players introduced new strategies to enhance customer experience and adapt to changing demands.Based on type of data, the structured data would register the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025, owing to generation of huge amount of unstructured data in organizations. The semi structured & unstructured segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in storage technologies and data processing.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5221 The large enterprise segment dominated the data warehousing market industry in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to surge in the adoption of data warehousing tools by large enterprises to manage and analyze large quantities of data. Furthermore, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the need of these enterprises to discover real-time data and to analyze large volumes of data.Region-wise, the data warehousing market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The major factor that drives the growth of the market in this region includes early adoption of advanced technology among the end users. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of digital technologies across the emerging countries and the growth in investment of key players in the China and India markets to expand their operations.The key players profiled in the data warehousing market analysis are Actian Corporation, Amazon.com. Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Snowflake, Inc., and Teradata Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data warehousing industry. This study includes data warehousing trends, data warehousing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5221 Other Trending Reports:1. 