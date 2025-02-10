Pain Management Devices Market Size Projected to Reach $5.76 Billion by 2028 With CAGR of 6.3%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market . However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pain Management Devices Market garnered $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/169 The pain management devices market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic pain, surge in demand for long-term pain management devices, adverse effects associated with pain therapeutics, and availability of technologically advanced devices coupled with rise in adoption of these devices. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50 million of American adults suffer from chronic pain. The American Academy of Pain Medicine reports that more than 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain and that approximately 5%–7% of the global population suffers from neuropathic pain.In addition, increase in demand for pain management devices, upsurge in awareness among people toward pain management devices, and increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions post-operative infection caused by the use of these devices limit the growth of the market. Moreover, they are usually used as second line of treatment in patients with chronic pain who become resistant to drug therapy, which impedes their adoption globally, thereby restraining the market growth. The pain management devices market is segmented into type, application, and region.Pain Management Devices Market Report Highlights:By PRODUCT:Neuromodulation & neurostimulation devicesAnalgesic infusion pumpsAblation devicesBy APPLICATION:Neuropathic painCancer painFacial & migraine painMusculoskeletal painOtherBy Region:North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169 Key Benefits for Stakeholders:This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current pain management devices market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2028, in terms of value.An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.Key market players within the pain management devices market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global pain management devices market.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 