Vietnam Tourism Market Set to Surpass USD 135,000 Million by 2033, Driven by 17.2% CAGR Growth | FMI

Vietnam's tourism market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising tourism, government support, improved infrastructure, and diverse travel offerings.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tourism market of Vietnam reached USD 27,500 million in revenue in 2023. Going forward to 2033, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% to reach USD 135,000 million. Growth is experienced due to the increase in domestic and international tourism, government initiatives, improvement of infrastructures, and the more diverse tourism offerings which places the sector as a key economic enabler for Vietnam.The Vietnam tourism market has recorded outstanding growth over the past years. The country is now considered to be among the most attractive destinations in Southeast Asia. Vietnam boasts a history of richness, diversified culture, picturesque natural beauty, and thriving cities, attracting increasing numbers of foreign visitors. The tourism industry plays a vital role in Vietnam's economic development. It makes up a substantial part of the gross domestic product and helps in job creation. A good government policy, increased disposable income, and growing desire for new experiences in traveling make the tourism market in Vietnam promising for future growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: This aspect should be marked by the fact that the Vietnamese government has especially supported tourism growth. It made considerable efforts, initiating a visa-free policy for some countries, investing in infrastructure, and advertising Vietnam as an international destination. Besides, regional cooperation in the tourism sphere within the structure of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has further increased the popularity of the country as an international destination.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲-𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵: The middle class in Vietnam is growing and expanding. With the majority of the citizens who are now financially capable of traveling across Vietnam and internationally, the demand for domestic tourism continues to grow and develop significantly. The international tourist arrivals have also grown as Vietnam citizens travel more overseas, while foreign tourists visit Vietnam for business or leisure.𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Vietnam is very rich in its natural attractions: beautiful beaches, majestic mountains, and a broad cultural heritage with temples, ancient cities, and unique festivals. These are some of the things that make this country a beautiful destination for both relaxation and culture.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗺'𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗟𝗲𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺: Vietnam has been a favorite destination for leisure tourism for many years, with attractions ranging from the bustling streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the serene beauty of Ha Long Bay and the Mekong Delta. The country continues to attract visitors for leisure travel due to its varied landscapes, cuisine, and historical sites.𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺: Business tourism has also gained impetus with rapid economic growth, as more multinational companies have their offices in Vietnam. International conferences, trade fairs, and business meetings are some of the events that attract corporate visitors to the country.𝗘𝗰𝗼𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺: Vietnam's natural scenery and varied geography make it an ideal destination for eco-tourism and adventure tourism. Trekking, biking tours, and even ecotourism sites, which include Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park and the mountainous areas of Sapa, attract tourists looking to experience the beauty of nature.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗺'𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: Despite recent improvements, the infrastructure in certain regions remains underdeveloped, which can hinder the overall tourist experience.

𝗦𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀: Balancing rapid tourism growth with environmental preservation remains a challenge, particularly in popular natural attractions and cultural heritage sites.

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗹𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Vietnam faces challenges related to seasonal variations in tourism demand, which can strain resources during peak seasons and lead to underutilization during off-peak times.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺: Popular destinations like Ha Long Bay and Hanoi experience overcrowding, which threatens the preservation of these sites and can lead to a diminished visitor experience.

𝗘𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀: Global economic instability or political tensions can directly impact tourism flows, especially from major source markets.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸 The Vietnam travel and tourism market is increasingly utilizing online sales platforms to increase customer base. Increasing adoption of easy-to-use mobile devices and websites offering attractive holiday packages with 24/7 customer service are the primary factors contributing to the growth of the Vietnam travel and tourism market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀
• Viet Vision Travel
• Lily's Travel Agency
• Hello Laos Travel
• Amazing Tour Vietnam
• Green Era Travel
• Get Up and Go Vietnam Travel Company
• Exodus Travels
• Three land Travel
• Vietnam Adventure Tours

𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗻𝗮𝗺 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆

𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀
• Airlines
• Hotel Companies
• Car Rental
• Train
• Tour Operators
• Government Bodies

𝗕𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿:
• OTA (Online Travel Agency)
• Traditional Travel Agencies
• TMC's( Travel Management Companies)
• Corporate Buyers
• Aggregators

𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗴𝗲
• Under 18
• 18-25
• 26-35
• 36-45
• 46-55
• Over 55

𝗕𝘆 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲
• Business Travel
• Leisure Travel
• Education-Employment-Pilgrimage
• Visiting Friends & Relatives

𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰
• Male
• Female
• Kids

𝗕𝘆 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆
• Domestic
• International

𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
• Independent Traveler
• Tour Group
• Package Traveler

𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
• Religious Tourism
• Cultural Tourism
• Medical Tourism
• Others

𝗕𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹
• Phone Booking
• Online Booking
• In person Booking 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 (𝐅𝐌𝐈)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

