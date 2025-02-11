Comedian Joe Wong Announces 2025 Tour, Bringing Laughter to Audiences Across North America

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Chinese-American comedian Joe Wong is set to embark on a highly anticipated 2025 comedy tour, delivering his signature humor and sharp cultural insights to audiences across North America. With performances scheduled at prestigious universities and major venues, Wong’s tour promises an evening of laughter, storytelling, and reflections on the immigrant experience.Wong, known for his deadpan delivery and witty observations, has gained international acclaim through appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Ellen Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and as the keynote speaker at the 66th Radio and Television Correspondents’ Dinner, where he famously roasted then-Vice President Joe Biden.Tour Dates & Locations📍 March 7 – Cornell University, NY📍 April 4 – University of Toronto, Canada📍 April 5 – University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI📍 April 13 – The Wilbur Theatre, Boston, MAWong’s all-new stand-up set will explore themes of cultural identity, life as an international student, and the humor found in navigating different worlds.Known for his ability to bridge East and West through comedy, Wong’s work resonates with diverse audiences, proving that humor is a universal language.“Comedy has the power to bring people together, break barriers, and offer fresh perspectives on life’s challenges,” said Wong. “I’m excited to share my new material and connect with audiences through laughter.”About Joe WongHailed as the “Godfather of Chinese Standup Comedy,” Joe cut his teeth in comedy in Boston where he was discovered by the David Letterman Show. Since then, he's made multiple appearances on Ellen and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and even roasted President Joe Biden at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. A household name in China, Joe hosted his own TV show for a decade before headlining two sold-out shows at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. In 2024, he was honored with induction into the Asian Hall of Fame. How does it feel to return to Boston for a stand-up special?I call this show my “home coming show” because Boston is my comedy home town. This is the city where I cut my teeth in stand up comedy writing and performing, and I got my major breaks in my career while living in Boston. Boston is the town where I feel the most creative. I am honored and excited to come back to Boston and perform at the Wilbur where I used to open for national headliners.2. Your comedy blends sharp wit with an immigrant’s perspective. How has your journey from China to the U.S. shaped your humor?The culture shock stemming from the transition from China to the U.S. has been a major source of my comedy. Another motivation for to go on stage was to tell the immigrant story. Now with Netflix and Hulu we are seeing more and more immigrants but back when I started comedy, most immigrant stories were told from the second or third generation point of view.Despite that motivation, I was worried that people in the U.S. wouldn’t relate to my background when I started doing stand up. But gradually as I became more experienced in telling jokes and stories, I found that audience can actually appreciate the immigrant perspective and experience too. Being from China gives the unique perspective as an outsider looking in.3. Many fans know you for your self-deprecating and observational humor. What themes will you explore in your upcoming show?Boston is the biotech hub of the world and where I started working for my second job. Few people know that the biotech industry is very diverse with immigrants from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The show is called Between Jobs where I am going to explore topics like attitude towards holding a job, interviews, office romance, lay offs and just exactly who’s jobs are taken by immigrants.4. Stand-up comedy can be challenging, especially for someone performing in a second language. What was the biggest obstacle you faced, and how did you overcome it?It seemed daunting to tell jokes I wrote myself on stage in a second language, mostly because there were so few people trying stand up even in their mother tongue. Turns out later that performing comedy is the best way to learn another language. I had learned English from books, including dictionaries, and had no idea how people actually converse. Once I used the word “lugubrious” in a conversation and lost a friend who thought I was pretentious. From performing I learned to say “talk” instead of “converse,” and that “wicked good” is a much better way to say “marvelous.” Accent was a big concern when performing in another language. By sharing the stage with others, I also realized that I do speak English with an accent, but so do my fellow Bostonians. Stand up comedy gave me the tools and confidence in communicating in English in a more efficient and effective manner.Upcoming Show at Wilbur Theatre5.Without giving too much away, what can the audience expect from your performance at The Wilbur on April 14?I would say just bring your appetite for laughs and enjoy a good show. The audience is a big part of a comedy performance, and The Wilbur theater is a great space favored by many comedians for a good reason. It’s a big theater and yet when jokes hit, the performer and the crowd resonate on the same wavelength and feel intimate.6. Your jokes often touch on cultural differences and social observations. Will your new material address any recent events or personal experiences?Yes of course. My new material will talk about the “Golden Era” of America, the tariffs, TikTok and AI wars, Elon and Mars, the mayor of Boston, and my personal encounters in Hollywood. Some of the new jokes will be way edgier than what people see on social media and TV.7. What’s your favorite memory of performing in Boston, and how does the city’s audience compare to others you’ve encountered?Once I hosted my own comedy open mic in Cambridge. I asked a comedian to perform. He responded, “Joe I love you. But I can’t go to show where there is no chance of succeeding.” I love amusingly direct response that this. Boston is known to have tough audiences, which makes comedians stronger. Even when I was in Australia, club owners and comedians there would say things like, wow you’re a Boston comedian. The flip side is some jokes that made Boston crowd laugh hard may make a San Francisco crowd gasp.8. As one of the most recognized Chinese-American comedians, how do you see the role of comedy in bridging cultural gaps?The biggest and most important rivalry in the 21st century has to be between the United States and China. But deep down the peoples of these two country are very similar. They share similar hopes and dreams. One important aspect of comedy is that it recognizes our commonalities and humanize our differences. As a matter of fact, the rise of American style stand up comedy is the biggest event in Chinese entertainment in the past decade. We can learn from each other from the comedies we enjoy.9. Have you noticed a shift in how Asian-American comedians are received in the entertainment industry? What advice would you give to aspiring comedians from diverse backgrounds?The shift in the past 10 years has be phenomenal. With shows like Fresh Off The Boat Crazy Rich Asians, Beef, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, Asian Americans are better represented in entertainment than ever before. I would encourage aspiring comedians to try their best and be persistent and create their own content. Things are better but we have to work hard to keep it that way. I remember when I came to American in the 90’s, there was All American Girl (Margret Cho’s show) on TV and Joy Luck Club in the movie theaters. It made me feel great about being in America. Then there was almost nothing in the next 25 years. We have to keep working hard and put our faces out there to make Asians in America feel at home.Personal and Future Plans10.Beyond stand-up, do you have any upcoming projects, TV appearances, or new ventures that fans should look forward to?People used to say to me, you’re TV! Now they say to me, you’re on Instagram! I was like, “So are you! Why’s that impressive?” These interactions demonstrate the profound change since 2020 that social media has become people’s main source of information and entertainment. I have always been active on Instagram and Facebook and started my own podcast called Stand Up Without Borders. I hope people can follow me on these platforms and interact with me there.

